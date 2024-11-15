44°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Nye County Senior Menus

November 15, 2024 - 4:10 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 18 – November 22.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken cordon bleu, w/w bread, 4-way blend veggies, cookie, beef and barley soup;

Tuesday – Sweet and sour pork, rice pilaf, broccoli, salad, w/w bread, peaches, red bean soup;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, w/w bread, fruit cup, chicken noodle soup;

Thursday – Spinach lasagna, corn, pudding, pinto bean and ham soup;

Friday – Beef stroganoff, noodles, glazed carrots, brownie, cheesy broccoli soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Sandy - Humana Medicare, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Farmers Ins., Medicare info, open enrollment, 10 a.m.; Craft Class, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.;

Thursday – Phoenix – open enrollment, 10 a.m.; Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Whistle – open enrollment, 10 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of November 18 – November 22.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Breaded Pork Chops

Tuesday – Pizza

Wednesday – Beef Tacos

Thursday – BLT Sandwich

Friday – Chicken Noodle Casserole

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 18 – November 22.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday – BREAKFAST: French toast, low-sodium bacon strips, scrambled eggs, orange juice;

Wednesday – Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, w/w banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt;

Thursday – Turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, dinner roll, pie;

Friday – Breakfast burrito with potatoes and chunky salsa, orange slices, orange juice.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Nye County residents wait in line at the Bob Ruud community center where roughly 1,000 voters h ...
Nye County election results: Red
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

A record number of Nye County voters cast their ballots this year, most sent by mail. The pickaxe shaped county had a 78 percent turnout, breaking the previous record of 74 percent.

Spaceport CEO Rob Lauer makes a call while out on the empty land he plans to build on outside o ...
Las Vegas Spaceport developer considering taking project public
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

With President-elect Trump talking deregulation and SpaceX owner Elon Musk a part of Trump’s team, Spaceport developer Rob Lauer is considering a public offering.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue proudly displays the American ...
Military members honored this Veterans Day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Amid the stir caused by the election, do not to forget those who make the democratic process possible.