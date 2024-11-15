Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 18 – November 22.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken cordon bleu, w/w bread, 4-way blend veggies, cookie, beef and barley soup;

Tuesday – Sweet and sour pork, rice pilaf, broccoli, salad, w/w bread, peaches, red bean soup;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, w/w bread, fruit cup, chicken noodle soup;

Thursday – Spinach lasagna, corn, pudding, pinto bean and ham soup;

Friday – Beef stroganoff, noodles, glazed carrots, brownie, cheesy broccoli soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Sandy - Humana Medicare, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Farmers Ins., Medicare info, open enrollment, 10 a.m.; Craft Class, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.;

Thursday – Phoenix – open enrollment, 10 a.m.; Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Whistle – open enrollment, 10 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of November 18 – November 22.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Breaded Pork Chops

Tuesday – Pizza

Wednesday – Beef Tacos

Thursday – BLT Sandwich

Friday – Chicken Noodle Casserole

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 18 – November 22.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday – BREAKFAST: French toast, low-sodium bacon strips, scrambled eggs, orange juice;

Wednesday – Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, w/w banana muffin, fat-free blueberry yogurt;

Thursday – Turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, dinner roll, pie;

Friday – Breakfast burrito with potatoes and chunky salsa, orange slices, orange juice.