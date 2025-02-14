Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 17 – February 21.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homeboundmealsforourregularseniorswillbedelivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. Foranyquestions,callthecenterat727-5008.

Monday – CLOSED – PRESIDENTS DAY;

Tuesday – Steak strips with onions, w/w roll, butternut squash, green snap peas, salad with Italian dressing, pears, black bean soup;

Wednesday – Chicken sandwich, tater tots, Manhattan veggies, pudding, cream of mushroom soup;

Thursday – Low-sodium hot dog, w/w bun, mac and cheese, carrots, peaches and cream, beef stew soup;

Friday – Chicken in orange sauce, brown rice pilaf, spring salad with red wine vinegar dressing, savory beans, pineapple poppy seed salad, pork verde soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Club, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, Use it or Lose it Exercise, 1-3 p.m.

Saturday – Spaghetti dinner and entertainment fundraiser – 4 p.m. Call for info

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of February 17 – February 21.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Baked Ham and Sweet Potatoes (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Philly Cheesesteak – (Lunch —11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Shepherd’s Pie (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Baked Fish (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 17 – February 21.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.For home delivery orforanyquestions,callthecenterat 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday –BREAKFAST: Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, hash browns, scrambled eggs with veggies, fresh strawberries with whipped cream, orange juice;

Wednesday – Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garden salad, honey dressing, w/w roll, strawberries;

Thursday – Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwich, yellow squash, cantaloupe;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Mexican breakfast casserole, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium/low fat bacon strips, orange juice.