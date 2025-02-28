Nye County Senior Menus

What’s on the menu this week?

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 3 – March 7.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homeboundmealsforourregularseniorswillbedelivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. Foranyquestions,callthecenterat727-5008.

Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, w/w bread, orange/mango cup, lentil soup;

Tuesday – Chili, Mexicorn, Spanish rice, churro, pork verde;

Wednesday – Country-fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, DVH birthday cupcakes, split pea;

Thursday – Shredded BBQ pork, roasted potatoes, carrots, chicken diablo soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, brown rice, peas, grapes, w/w roll, black bean soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Club, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m.; Free Tax Service, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thursday – Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Free Tax Service, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, Use it or Lose it Exercise, 12:30-2 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of March 3 – March 7.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702.

The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5.

Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Chicken Quarters and Legs (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Beef Tacos – (Lunch —11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – French Bread Pizza (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Chicken Enchilada Casserole (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Baked Fish (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 3 – March 7.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.For home delivery orforanyquestions,callthecenterat 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice

Tuesday –Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, Smart Balance unsalted butter spread, fresh plum;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Chili-cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, w/w banana muffin, yogurt;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Breakfast burrito with potatoes and chunky salsa, orange slices, orange juice.