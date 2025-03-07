Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 10 – 14.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Low-sodium ham steak, baked beans, green beans, peaches, cabbage soup;

Tuesday – Pesto chicken Florentine, tossed salad, creamy Italian dressing, strawberries, 7-grain bread, red bean soup;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, w/w roll, fruit, bean soup;

Thursday – Pork chop in wine gravy, stuffing, Normandy blend veggies, brownie, cheesy broccoli soup;

Friday – Lime fish taco, coleslaw, corn, pineapple, French onion soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Club, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m.; Blind Support meeting, 12:30 p.m.; Free Tax Service, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thursday – Knitting Club, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Free Tax Service, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, Use it or Lose it Exercise, 12:30-2 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of March 10 – 14.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are now served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

**Beginning Monday, March 10 the center will begin serving their Monday dinner meal from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Smothered Pork Chops (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Spaghetti with Meat Sauce – (Lunch —11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Sloppy Joe (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Grilled Cheese on Rye (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Chicken Taco Salad (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 10 – 14.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Low-sodium sausage and eggs, home fries with veggies, mixed berries, w/w toast, orange juice

Tuesday – BBQ beef sandwich, corn on the cob, steamed spinach, creamy coleslaw, citrus delight;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Biscuits and low-sodium sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, fresh fruit, orange juice.