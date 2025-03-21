64°F
News

Nye County Senior Menus

March 21, 2025 - 6:51 am
 
Updated March 21, 2025 - 7:14 am

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 24 – March 28.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homeboundmealsforourregularseniorswillbedelivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. Foranyquestions,callthecenterat727-5008.

Monday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad, Balsamic vinaigrette dressing, w/w roll, fruit cocktail, cream of mushroom soup;

Tuesday – Chicken/low-sodium bacon wrap, pineapple, cream of spinach soup;

Wednesday – Shepherd’s pie, peas and carrots, orange slices, chicken noodle soup;

Thursday – Pork tenderloin, potato salad, green beans, fruit, tomato basil soup;

Friday – Crab-baked pasta, peas and carrots, w/w bread, Jell-O, stuffed pepper soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Club, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m.; Free Tax Service, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thursday – Knitting Club, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Free Tax Service, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, Use it or Lose it Exercise, 12:30-2 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of March 24 – March 28.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are now served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Ribs (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken Pot Pie – (Lunch —11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Chili-Cheese dogs (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Cheeseburger Mac (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 24 – March 28.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For home delivery orforanyquestions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Mexican breakfast casserole, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium/low fat bacon strips, orange juice;

Tuesday –Pork chow mein, chopped spinach, Balsamic vinaigrette dressing, w/w bread, sliced pineapple;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, wheat bread, strawberries;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, low-sodium sausage links, orange juice.

