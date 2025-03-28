Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 31 – April 4.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homeboundmealsforourregularseniorswillbedelivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. Foranyquestions,callthecenterat727-5008.

Monday – Southwest chicken penne, zucchini salad, garlic bread, citrus delight, split pea soup;

Tuesday – Spaghetti, zucchini and salad, w/w bread, orange/mango cup, veggie ravioli soup;

Wednesday – Shredded beef, roasted potatoes, veggie medley, DVH birthday cupcakes, black bean soup;

Thursday – Chicken quesadilla, corn, fresh fruit, cheesecake brownie, cheeseburger soup;

Friday – Lemon-baked fish, peas and carrots, w/w bread, brown rice, salad, grapes, pork verde soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet class, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of March 31 – April 4.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are now served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Chicken-fried Steak (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Cheese Manicotti (Lunch —11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Shepherd’s Pie (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Sausage with Pepper and Onions (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Baked Fish (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 31 – April 4.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.For home delivery orforanyquestions,callthecenterat 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice;

Tuesday –Arroz con Pollo, steamed spinach, 3-bean salad, vanilla yogurt, hot fruit compote;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Baked pork chops, mashed sweet potatoes, steamed green beans, mixed green salad, low-fat French dressing;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, roasted herb potatoes, low sodium sausage patties, orange juice.