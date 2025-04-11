Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 14 – April 18.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Open-faced roast beef, mashed sweet potatoes, tossed calico veggies, w/w bread, pineapple chunks, salad with honey-mustard dressing, creamy spinach soup;

Tuesday – Sweet and sour fettucine, stir fry veggies, pears, Italian goulash soup;

Wednesday – Kahlua pork, white rice, cabbage, pineapple, butter mochi, w/w roll, egg drop soup;

Thursday – Beefy mac casserole, peas and carrots, Jell-O, low-sodium ham and pinto bean soup soup;

Friday – Tuna casserole, veggie medley, sliced tomato with Italian dressing, w/w bread, oatmeal date bar, beefy mayocoba soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Archway Health, 10 a.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet class, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 14– April 18.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed-grain bread, low-sodium creamy peanut butter, orange juice;

Tuesday – Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garden salad with honey dressing, w/w roll, strawberries;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Chili-cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, w/w banana muffin, yogurt;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, crisp bacon strips, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of April 14 – April 18.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are now served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702.

The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Smothered Pork Chops (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Cheeseburgers (Lunch —11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Tuna Noodle Casserole (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Beef Enchiladas (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)