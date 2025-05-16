75°F
News

Nye County Senior Menus

May 16, 2025 - 4:05 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 19 – May 23.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Roast beef, w/w roll, mashed sweet potatoes, tossed calico veggie salad, honey-mustard dressing, pineapple chunks, low-sodium bacon corn chowder;

Tuesday – Low-sodium ham steak, baked beans, corn, Jell-O, veggie soup;

Wednesday – Pizza casserole, penne, green beans, whipped fruit, tomato basil soup;

Thursday – Chicken cordon bleu, roasted potatoes, Manhattan veggies, w/w bread, brownie, cheesy broccoli soup;

Friday – Italian beef and rice, tossed salad, red wine vinaigrette, carrots, spiced applesauce, dinner roll, clam chowder.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Chronic Illness class, 9-11 a.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance class, 12:30-2 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 19– May 23.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Breakfast sandwich, roasted herb potatoes, low/fat/low-sodium bacon strips, orange juice;

Tuesday –Beef enchiladas, colorful salad, garlic French dressing, fruit cocktail, zucchini and tomato salad;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Arroz con pollo, steamed spinach, three-bean salad, vanilla yogurt, hot fruit compote;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of May 19 – May 23.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are now served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Ribs (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Pulled Pork Sandwich (Lunch —11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Spaghetti with Meat Sauce (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Turkey Pot Pie (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Hamburger/Potato Burrito (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

