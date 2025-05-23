83°F
Nye County Senior Menus

May 23, 2025 - 4:01 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 26 – May 30.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – CLOSED – MEMORIAL DAY;

Tuesday – Hamburgers, low-sodium hot dogs, w/w bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, baked beans, corn on the cob, smash fruit pie;

Wednesday – Chicken-broccoli casserole, mixed veggies, salad w/balsamic dressing, pears, chicken noodle soup;

Thursday – Pork chops with mushroom gravy, medium baked potato, light sour cream, carrots, tossed salad w/tangy yogurt dressing, mixed fruit cup, meat ravioli soup;

Friday – Sloppy Joe on bun, 3-bean salad, cooked carrots, baked banana, creamy squash w/northern bean soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – CLOSED – MEMORIAL DAY;

Tuesday – Crochet group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance class, 12:30-2 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 26 – May 30.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – CLOSED – MEMORIAL DAY (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Cheeseburger (Lunch —11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Chicken Pot Pie (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Brisket Sandwich (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Baked Catfish (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of May 26 – May 30.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – CLOSED – MEMORIAL DAY;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, w/w bread, strawberries;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy, steamed spinach, w/w bread, fruit cup;

Friday – BREAKFAST: French toast, low-sodium bacon, scrambled eggs, orange juice.

