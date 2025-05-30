Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 2 – June 6.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Spaghetti, zucchini, 7-grain bread, salad with creamy Italian dressing, orange-mango cup, lentil soup;

Tuesday – Scrambled eggs, w/w banana muffin, sliced peaches, fat-free vanilla yogurt, Muesli, orange juice, tomato basil soup;

Wednesday – Cheesy broccoli casserole, rice, w/w bread, DVH birthday cupcakes, split pea soup;

Thursday – Chicken and waffles with fat-free syrup, glazed carrots, strawberries, vanilla pudding, goulash soup;

Friday – Taco casserole, black beans, rice, corn with bell peppers, churro, pork verde soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet group, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Infinity Hospice, 10 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance class, 12:30-2 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of June 2 – June 6.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice;

Tuesday – BBQ beef sandwich, corn on the cob, steamed spinach, creamy coleslaw, citrus delight;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Lemon baked fish, cracked wheat bread, green peas, long grain brown rice, tossed salad with creamy Italian dressing;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Scrambled eggs with veggies, low-sodium bacon, home fries, peaches with cottage cheese.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 2 – June 6.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Beef Shoulder Roast (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken Parmesan (Lunch —11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Italian Sausage on Roll (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Goulash (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Chicken Enchilada Casserole (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)