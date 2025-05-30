83°F
weather icon Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

Nye County Senior Menus

May 30, 2025 - 4:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 2 – June 6.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Spaghetti, zucchini, 7-grain bread, salad with creamy Italian dressing, orange-mango cup, lentil soup;

Tuesday – Scrambled eggs, w/w banana muffin, sliced peaches, fat-free vanilla yogurt, Muesli, orange juice, tomato basil soup;

Wednesday – Cheesy broccoli casserole, rice, w/w bread, DVH birthday cupcakes, split pea soup;

Thursday – Chicken and waffles with fat-free syrup, glazed carrots, strawberries, vanilla pudding, goulash soup;

Friday – Taco casserole, black beans, rice, corn with bell peppers, churro, pork verde soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet group, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Infinity Hospice, 10 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance class, 12:30-2 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of June 2 – June 6.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice;

Tuesday – BBQ beef sandwich, corn on the cob, steamed spinach, creamy coleslaw, citrus delight;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Lemon baked fish, cracked wheat bread, green peas, long grain brown rice, tossed salad with creamy Italian dressing;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Scrambled eggs with veggies, low-sodium bacon, home fries, peaches with cottage cheese.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 2 – June 6.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Beef Shoulder Roast (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken Parmesan (Lunch —11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Italian Sausage on Roll (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Goulash (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Chicken Enchilada Casserole (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Nye County Water District The plaza at the intersection of Calvada Blvd. and Honeysuckle Street ...
Water district now leasing its own office
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County buildings are pinched for space, leaving the water district to find a new office.

Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

This issue could be easily taken care of with following the laws we already have on immigration.

pvt default image
Free dump use ends this July
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

New landfill tipping fees will apply to all users.