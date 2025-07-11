Nye County Senior Menus
What’s on the menu this week?
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 14 – July 18.
The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.
Monday – Lasagna, chopped spinach, low-sodium/low-fat Italian dressing, w/w garlic bread, fresh oranges, creamy 3-bean soup;
Tuesday – Chicken broccoli casserole, Normandy blend veggies, mandarin oranges, beef and barley soup;
Wednesday – Chicken parmesan, California blend veggies, orange-spinach salad, w/w toasted breadstick, fruit cocktail in light syrup, turkey rotini soup;
Thursday – Beef pasta casserole, Manhattan blend veggies, cake, frozen fruit topping, carrot-ginger soup;
Friday – Low-sodium ham steak, pinto beans, green beans, peaches, cheddar broccoli soup.
ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)
Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Crochet class, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;
Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.; Cribbage Club, 5-8 p.m., (for info call Judith 805-647-4338);
Thursday – Rippets (knitting club), 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 14 – July 18.
Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.
Monday** – Ribs (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)
Tuesday – Spaghetti with Meatballs (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Wednesday – Breaded Chicken Tenders (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Thursday – Italian Sausage on a Roll (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Friday – Ham and Cheese Sandwich (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change for the week of July 14 – July 18.
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.
Monday – BREAKFAST: Scrambled eggs with veggies, home fries, low-sodium sausage, peaches with cottage cheese;
Tuesday – Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt;
Wednesday – CLOSED;
Thursday – Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles charros, orange spinach salad, fresh plum;
Friday – BREAKFAST: Breakfast burrito with sausage and scrambled eggs, chunky salsa, hash browns, orange juice.