Nye County Senior Menus

July 11, 2025 - 4:08 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 14 – July 18.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Lasagna, chopped spinach, low-sodium/low-fat Italian dressing, w/w garlic bread, fresh oranges, creamy 3-bean soup;

Tuesday – Chicken broccoli casserole, Normandy blend veggies, mandarin oranges, beef and barley soup;

Wednesday – Chicken parmesan, California blend veggies, orange-spinach salad, w/w toasted breadstick, fruit cocktail in light syrup, turkey rotini soup;

Thursday – Beef pasta casserole, Manhattan blend veggies, cake, frozen fruit topping, carrot-ginger soup;

Friday – Low-sodium ham steak, pinto beans, green beans, peaches, cheddar broccoli soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet class, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.; Cribbage Club, 5-8 p.m., (for info call Judith 805-647-4338);

Thursday – Rippets (knitting club), 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 14 – July 18.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Ribs (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Spaghetti with Meatballs (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Breaded Chicken Tenders (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Italian Sausage on a Roll (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Ham and Cheese Sandwich (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of July 14 – July 18.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Scrambled eggs with veggies, home fries, low-sodium sausage, peaches with cottage cheese;

Tuesday – Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles charros, orange spinach salad, fresh plum;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Breakfast burrito with sausage and scrambled eggs, chunky salsa, hash browns, orange juice.

