News

Nye County Senior Menus

July 18, 2025 - 4:04 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 21 – July 25.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Roast beef, black bean salad, Normandy blend veggies, pear halves, ravioli soup;

Tuesday – Chicken stuffing casserole, peas and carrots, cherry cake, northern bean soup;

Wednesday – Chili-cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, w/w banana muffins, fat-free blueberry yogurt, beef and rice soup;

Thursday – Sweet and sour pork, brown rice pilaf, broccoli, colorful salad w/fat-free French dressing, Hint of Salt Triscuits, fat-free peach yogurt, tomato basil soup;

Friday – Cajun-crusted cod, w/w roll, roasted potatoes, Manhattan blend veggies, fruit cup, pork verde soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet class, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.; Nathan Adelson info, 10 a.m.; Cribbage Club, 5-8 p.m., (for info call Judith 805-647-4338);

Thursday – Rippets (knitting club), 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of July 21 – July 25.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, orange juice;

Tuesday – Pork chow mein, chopped spinach, balsamic vinaigrette dressing, Smart Balance unsalted, sliced pineapple;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexican corn, tropical fruit;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Mexican breakfast casserole, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium/low-fat bacon strips, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 21 – July 25.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Beef Tacos (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Open-faced Turkey Sandwich (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Chicken and Potato Casserole (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Turkey Lasagna (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Baked Fish (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

