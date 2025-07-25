72°F
News

Nye County Senior Menus

July 25, 2025 - 4:07 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 28 – August 1.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, low-sodium Italian dressing, w/w apricot bran muffin, banana, chicken rice soup;

Tuesday – Chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, green beans, Jell-O with fruit, creamy potato soup;

Wednesday – Chef’s salad, carrot/celery sticks, mandarin oranges, oatmeal muffin square, lentil soup;

Thursday – Loaded mac and cheese with bacon, w/w roll, peas and carrots, spiced applesauce, goulash soup;

Friday – Spaghetti, zucchini, colorful salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup, split pea soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet class, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.; Cribbage Club, 5-8 p.m., (for info call Judith 805-647-4338);

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Infinity Hospice, 10 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 28 – August 1.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3.

And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Beef Shoulder Roast (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Baked Chicken (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Beef Enchiladas (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Chili Cheese Dogs (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Smothered Pork Chops (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of July 28 – August 1.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Pancakes, crispy bacon strips, scrambled eggs, orange juice;

Tuesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy, steamed spinach, w/w bread, fruit cup;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Sweet Italian sausage with red peppers, w/w elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed greens salad, fresh banana;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Egg casserole with veggies and cheese, hash browns, low-sodium bacon, fruit.

