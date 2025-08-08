Nye County Senior Menus
What’s on the menu this week?
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 11 – August 15.
The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.
Monday – Shredded beef over flour tortilla, black beans and rice, roasted peppers, pears, veggie soup;
Tuesday – Country-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, country gravy, corn, peaches, beef and barley soup;
Wednesday – Lasagna, chopped spinach, low-fat/low-sodium Italian dressing, garlic bread, fresh oranges, minestrone soup;
Thursday – Baked pork chop, braised cabbage, sour cream potato salad, 7-grain bread, orange marmalade, cantaloupe chunks, creamy tomato soup;
Friday – Chicken stir fry, stir-fry veggies, rice, apple crisp, egg drop soup.
ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)
Monday – Water Color Class, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30;
Tuesday – Crochet class, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;
Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.; Blind Support Meeting, 12:30 p.m.; Cribbage Club, 5-8 p.m., (for info call Judith 805-647-4338);
Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 11 – August 15.
Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702.
The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5.
Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.
Monday** – Brisket (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)
Tuesday – Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Wednesday –Beef and Bean Burrito (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Thursday – Chicken Wrap (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Friday – Beef Pot Pie (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change for the week of August 11 – August 15.
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.
Monday – BREAKFAST: French toast, low-sodium bacon, scrambled eggs, orange juice;
Tuesday – Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garden salad, honey dressing, w/w roll, strawberries;
Wednesday – CLOSED;
Thursday – Beef tacos, ranch-style beans, Mexican corn, tropical fruit;
Friday – BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, orange juice.