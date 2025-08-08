Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 11 – August 15.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Shredded beef over flour tortilla, black beans and rice, roasted peppers, pears, veggie soup;

Tuesday – Country-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, country gravy, corn, peaches, beef and barley soup;

Wednesday – Lasagna, chopped spinach, low-fat/low-sodium Italian dressing, garlic bread, fresh oranges, minestrone soup;

Thursday – Baked pork chop, braised cabbage, sour cream potato salad, 7-grain bread, orange marmalade, cantaloupe chunks, creamy tomato soup;

Friday – Chicken stir fry, stir-fry veggies, rice, apple crisp, egg drop soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Water Color Class, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30;

Tuesday – Crochet class, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.; Blind Support Meeting, 12:30 p.m.; Cribbage Club, 5-8 p.m., (for info call Judith 805-647-4338);

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 11 – August 15.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702.

The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5.

Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Brisket (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday –Beef and Bean Burrito (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Chicken Wrap (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Beef Pot Pie (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of August 11 – August 15.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: French toast, low-sodium bacon, scrambled eggs, orange juice;

Tuesday – Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garden salad, honey dressing, w/w roll, strawberries;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Beef tacos, ranch-style beans, Mexican corn, tropical fruit;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, orange juice.