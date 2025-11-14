Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 17 – November 21.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – BBQ chicken, cucumbers in sour cream, green salad, sugar-free strawberry gelatin, northern bean soup;

Tuesday – Shredded teriyaki pork, rice, roasted eggplant, pineapple cake, Mayocoba chicken soup;

Wednesday – Sloppy joe, w/w bun, potato salad, 4-way veggie blend, fruit cup, creamy potato soup;

Thursday – Chicken cordon bleu, roasted potatoes, green beans, fruit muffins, red bean chili soup;

Friday – Mac and cheese, steamed spinach, French baked potatoes, banana yogurt cup, beef and barley soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Farmers Insurance Open Enrollment, 10 a.m.; Pahrump Chapter Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 17 – November 21.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Beef Fajitas (Dinner – 5-6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Creamy Italian Spaghetti (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Chicken Wrap (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday –Grilled Cheese on Rye (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Fish (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of November 17 – November 21.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, crisp bacon strips, orange juice;

Tuesday – Turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, dinner roll;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Low-sodium sausage and eggs, home fries w/veggies, w/w toast, mixed berries.