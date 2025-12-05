Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 8 – December 12.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Swedish meatballs, fettucine, Normandy blend veggies, fruit muffins, black bean spinach soup;

Tuesday – Low-sodium ham and eggs, biscuit and country gravy, peas and carrots, mixed fruit, tortellini soup;

Wednesday – Country-fried chicken, mashed potatoes w/country gravy, 4-way blend veggies, watermelon, pinto bean and ham soup;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, fruit cup, w/w bread, chicken noodle soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, w/w bread, broccoli stuffed potato, honeydew melon, tomato basil soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Ladies, 10 a.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Haircuts, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; haircuts, 12:30 p.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 8 – December 12.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3.

And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Ribs (Dinner – 5-6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Spaghetti with Meat Sauce Pie (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday –Beef Tacos (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Baked Fish (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of December 8 – December 12.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole, orange juice;

Tuesday – Turkey bean burrito, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, apricot halves, yogurt;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Fish tacos, frijoles charro, honeydew melon/cantaloupe, low-sodium corn;

Friday – BREAKFAST: French toast, low-sodium bacon, scrambled eggs, orange juice.