Nye County Senior Menus
What’s on the menu this week
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 26 – January 30.
The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.
Monday – Chicken pasta, herbed veggie medley, chopped spinach, honey dressing, w/w roll, spiced applesauce, goulash soup;
Tuesday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffin, banana, chicken gumbo;
Wednesday – Santa Fe chicken chunks, rice, black beans;
Thursday – Pork chops, roasted potatoes, carrots, mixed fruit cup, beef veggie stew;
Friday – Taco casserole, rice, corn, salsa, sour cream, peaches, chicken diablo soup.
ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)
Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.; Haircuts, 12:30 p.m.;
Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.;
Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Haircuts, 12:30 p.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 26 – January 30.
Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3.
And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.
Monday** – Baked Chicken Legs – (Dinner - 4 to 6 p.m.)
Tuesday – BLT Sandwich (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Wednesday – Sloppy Joes (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Thursday – Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Friday – Egg Salad Sandwich (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 26 – January 30.
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.
Monday – BREAKFAST: French toast, low-sodium bacon, scrambled eggs, orange juice;
Tuesday – Chicken verde w/beans and rice, Mexican corn saute, yogurt;
Wednesday – CLOSED;
Thursday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, broccoli and cauliflower, fresh green salad;
Friday –BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, orange juice.