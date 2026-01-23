Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 26 – January 30.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Chicken pasta, herbed veggie medley, chopped spinach, honey dressing, w/w roll, spiced applesauce, goulash soup;

Tuesday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffin, banana, chicken gumbo;

Wednesday – Santa Fe chicken chunks, rice, black beans;

Thursday – Pork chops, roasted potatoes, carrots, mixed fruit cup, beef veggie stew;

Friday – Taco casserole, rice, corn, salsa, sour cream, peaches, chicken diablo soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.; Haircuts, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Haircuts, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 26 – January 30.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3.

And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Baked Chicken Legs – (Dinner - 4 to 6 p.m.)

Tuesday – BLT Sandwich (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Sloppy Joes (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Egg Salad Sandwich (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of January 26 – January 30.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: French toast, low-sodium bacon, scrambled eggs, orange juice;

Tuesday – Chicken verde w/beans and rice, Mexican corn saute, yogurt;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, broccoli and cauliflower, fresh green salad;

Friday –BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, orange juice.