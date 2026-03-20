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Nye County Senior Menus

March 20, 2026 - 4:07 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 23 – March 27.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – BBQ beef sandwich, corn on the cob, steamed spinach, creamy coleslaw, citrus delight, French onion soup;

Tuesday – Chicken Parmesan, California blend veggies, orange-spinach salad, toasted breadstick, fruit cocktail, ham and pinto bean soup;

Wednesday – Sweet and sour pork, fried rice, stir-fry veggies, peaches, oriental soup;

Thursday – Taco casserole, black beans, rice, corn, lemon bars, northern bean soup;

Friday – Chicken fettuccine Alfredo, herbed veggies, garlic bread, strawberry cup, chili mac soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading class, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet group, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.; Haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippitts Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; Haircuts, 9 a.m. -12 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 23 – March 27.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Brisket (free for dine-in customers only) – (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Cheeseburgers (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Meatball Sub Casserole (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Sausage and Potato Casserole (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Leftover Day (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of March 23 – March 27.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Mexican breakfast casserole, low-sodium/low-fat bacon strips, roasted herb potatoes, orange juice;

Tuesday – Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;

Friday –BREAKFAST: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, low-sodium sausage links, orange juice.

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