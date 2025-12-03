Nye County Sheriff to address homelessness concerns at talk early Wednesday morning

During the presentation, Joe McGill will discuss what the sheriff’s office can or cannot do.

This morning, Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill will be heading a talk with the community from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. to discuss concerns around homelessness.

“It’s extremely important because there’s a lot of misinformation out there claiming what we can or cannot do,” McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times.

McGill explained that misinformation about what the Nye County Sheriff’s Office can or cannot legally do is often spread on social media.

“There’s a lot of misinformation about a lot of different things, not only the homeless issues, but anything,” the sheriff said.

The event will be hosted by the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce. This morning’s presentation will be held at Our Place Coffee, located at 1401 S. Hwy. 160, Suite B.

“I hope they take away an understanding of how we work and what we do,” McGill said. “I hope that they take away the misconception about some things, some people, and just get to know us a little bit.”

McGill emphasized that although the event’s main topic is homelessness, he is available for any questions from the public.

“I’m just trying to be there to answer any questions, to fill people in, to clear up any discrepancies as to what they think that we can or can’t do,” the sheriff elaborated. “This is gonna be focusing on the homeless issue, but I’m just gonna answer whatever questions people have.”

