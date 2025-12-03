51°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Nye County Sheriff to address homelessness concerns at talk early Wednesday morning

Nye County Sheriﬀ Joe McGill will speak about homelessness and misinformation surrounding the ...
Nye County Sheriﬀ Joe McGill will speak about homelessness and misinformation surrounding the topic at 8:30 a.m. this morning during a presentation. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)
Nye County Sheriﬀ Joe McGill's morning talk will be held at Our Place Coffee, located at 1401 ...
Nye County Sheriﬀ Joe McGill's morning talk will be held at Our Place Coffee, located at 1401 NV-160, Suite B. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)
More Stories
The evening of Saturday, Nov. 29 was a very festive one for those attending the Community Chris ...
A gathering amid the Christmas tree’s glow — PHOTOS
Sheriff McGill hands out the dinner trays to those inmates held in their cell. Some prisoners a ...
Sheriff serves Thanksgiving feast to inmates and jail staff — PHOTOS
Artesian Cellars, a Nevada Vineyard and Winery, has been open in Pahrump since September 2020. ...
Artesian Cellars: A local business dedicated to wine, food, and the community
Nye County Health and Human Services, located at 250 N. Highway 160 in the Marilynn Gallivan Co ...
Micro-grant program supporting sober community events
/ Pahrump Valley Times
December 3, 2025 - 4:31 am
 

This morning, Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill will be heading a talk with the community from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. to discuss concerns around homelessness.

“It’s extremely important because there’s a lot of misinformation out there claiming what we can or cannot do,” McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times.

McGill explained that misinformation about what the Nye County Sheriff’s Office can or cannot legally do is often spread on social media.

“There’s a lot of misinformation about a lot of different things, not only the homeless issues, but anything,” the sheriff said.

The event will be hosted by the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce. This morning’s presentation will be held at Our Place Coffee, located at 1401 S. Hwy. 160, Suite B.

“I hope they take away an understanding of how we work and what we do,” McGill said. “I hope that they take away the misconception about some things, some people, and just get to know us a little bit.”

McGill emphasized that although the event’s main topic is homelessness, he is available for any questions from the public.

“I’m just trying to be there to answer any questions, to fill people in, to clear up any discrepancies as to what they think that we can or can’t do,” the sheriff elaborated. “This is gonna be focusing on the homeless issue, but I’m just gonna answer whatever questions people have.”

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

I don’t know how the rest of Nevada feels, but I am very disturbed by what I see regarding our country.