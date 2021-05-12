90°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nye County sheriff, US marshals capture fugitive

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 12, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Jose Manuel Bautista
Jose Manuel Bautista

A fugitive and former Nye County School District employee was captured after being on the run since 2016.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, Lt. Adam Tippetts said detectives coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force and their Mexican Foreign Field Office to locate Jose Manuel Bautista, on May 5.

Bautista, who was wanted by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, had fled to Mexico following his initial arrest relating to alleged sexual contact with a 17-year-old female student, according to authorities.

“He was located in Guadalajara and taken into custody,” Tippetts said. “The original charges on Bautista’s failure to appear warrants were attempted sexual assault and attempted sexual conduct between certain employees or volunteers at school. Bautista was deported by Mexican authorities and was arrested on May 6, at McCarran International Airport by Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives. He was transported to the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump and booked on the warrants.”

The back story

During the evening hours of Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016 Bautista was taken into custody after sheriff’s office deputies received an initial report from the student, indicating that she was sexually assaulted by the then 28-year-old Bautista.

According to a press release, detectives learned that Bautista was employed as a paraprofessional assistant, working with special needs students at the Nye County School District.

During the subsequent investigation, the release noted that detectives learned further details of the alleged incident, which included information that Bautista had engaged in lewd conversations with the victim on social media before taking her to his home.

It was additionally learned that Bautista was allegedly under the influence of narcotics when he subsequently engaged in unlawful sexual acts upon the student, according to the release.

After locating and interviewing Bautista, he admitted to detectives that he had in fact engaged in sexual misconduct with the student.

A search warrant of his home was executed and evidence was obtained to support the alleged crimes.

Aside from the failure to appear warrants, Bautista’s charges include sexual assault, child sexual abuse, unlawful sexual acts by a school employee with a pupil, use and possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Nevada Rural Democratic Caucus and Nye Count ...
Nye County Dems and rural caucus touring Nevada
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Two members of the Nye County Democratic Central Committee and Nevada Rural Democratic Caucus are striking out on a tour around the Silver State this month, aiming to drum up support and leadership in preparation for what is anticipated to be a highly contentious election in 2022, and Democrats in Nye, Esmeralda and Lincoln counties will have the opportunity to meet the duo over the next week.

Getty Images The Forget-Me-Not flower has been acknowledged as a symbol for honoring those who ...
Forget-Me-Not fundraiser set for this weekend in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When it comes to veterans, Pahrump is well-known as a community that cares deeply for these men and women who have served the country. Former military service members have often sacrificed their own personal pursuits and happiness, and even their physical and mental health, in their effort to ensure America remains the land of the free and the home of the brave, and this weekend, area residents will have the chance to once again show just how much they support their local veterans during the two-day Forget-Me-Not campaign.

Getty Images A 3D rendered illustration of a light beam from a flying UFO.
TIM BURKE: Government may finally release a UFO report
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The truth is out there. Maybe. Nevada is a hot spot for UFO sightings and conspiracy theories regarding a government cover-up. Area 51 has long been rumored to be a location where UFOs are hidden from the public.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times An early morning fire forced the closure of the Pahrump Denn ...
Early morning fire closes Denny’s restaurant
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

More than two dozen Denny’s employees are out of work for the time being after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning, May 11.

Getty Images At a congressional hearing in March, Zuckerberg dismissed the idea that social me ...
State AGs urge Facebook not to launch Instagram Kids
Staff Report

A coalition of 44 attorneys general are urging Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13. In their letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the attorneys general cited serious concerns about the safety and well-being of children and the harm social media poses to young people.

Getty Images The eighth batch of payments began processing Friday, April 30, with an official ...
Eighth batch of Economic Impact Payments disbursed
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced Wednesday they are disbursing more than 1.1 million payments in the eighth batch of Economic Impact Payments from the American Rescue Plan.