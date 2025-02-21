Nye County Sheriff’s Office launches a new online customer service process

The new system will reduce appointment times and simplify application requests.

In an effort to enhance and streamline its regular over-the-counter daily transactions, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office this month launched a new online approach for residents.

Sheriff Joe McGill said the implementation will allow for individuals to apply for and complete matters concerning the renewal process of Concealed Carry Weapons (CCW), permits and other documentation procedures.

Streamlining the process

“By allowing applicants to upload their information and pay up front, the system will reduce appointment times and simplify the overall process,” McGill said. “Additionally, it enables Nye County Sheriff’s Office staff to begin the background check process earlier, resulting in shorter wait times for applicants to receive their permit.”

In relation to the new process, the sheriff’s office has partnered with software developer Permitium, LLC, which specializes in web-based law enforcement services.

“Through this new system, applicants can submit their application, schedule their CCW appointment, upload required documents, submit their photo ID, and make their payment online in advance,” McGill noted.

In addition, many other services provided by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office are now available online, where applicants can begin the process of obtaining liquor work cards, fingerprint cards, brothel work cards, as well as make appointments for all other fingerprinting-type services.

Committed to customer service

“The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is committed to continuously improving public service,” McGill said. “This new software will enhance current processes and is part of our broader initiative to modernize and increase the efficiency of services provided to the citizens of Nye County.”

Applicants must completely and accurately fill out the application to be considered for services, as any falsification in information will result in the refusal of this application for any services.

A non-refundable processing fee is required.

In addition, an online convenience fee is required to process payment.

The fees, it should be noted, will be charged even if the application is denied.

Additional information on online CCW permitting, can be found at nyenv.permitium.com/ccw/start.

For a complete list of online services, visit: nyenv.permitium.com/fingerprint/start.

For more information, call (775) 751-7000.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is located 1520 E. Basin Ave., in Pahrump.