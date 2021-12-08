Nye County sponsoring critical home repair block grant application

The 2021 calendar is almost at a close and with the year 2022 right around the corner, the county is all prepared for the 2022 Community Development Block Grant Program, with the Nye County Commission giving its approval for the county to act as sponsor for Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada as that entity seeks to obtain funding that will allow it to expand its mission into the Pahrump Valley.

Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada has spent many years working with other community partners to assist low-income homeowners with critical home repairs and the organization is now looking to bring its program to the Pahrump Valley with help from the Community Development Block Grant program.

The fiscal year 2022 Community Development Block Grant process kicked off in July of this year with an overview of the program, which is facilitated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. For the 2022 cycle, approximately $3 million has been made available to the state of Nevada and cities and counties throughout the state were given the chance to apply for a portion of those funds. Each city and county is permitted to submit two applications on their own account as well as two additional applications on behalf of another entity, such as a nonprofit, for-profit business or housing authority.

In the past, Nye County has consistently seen a plethora of its own projects put forward for the Community Development Block Grant program but this round, there were no county applications forthcoming. However, there were several projects proposed by others, including the town of Amargosa, Faith for Action and Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada.

The town of Amargosa was hoping to have two beautification projects funded by the Community Development Block Grant program while Faith For Action was eyeing a project that many in the area believe is highly necessary, a mini village to serve the homeless population. Neither of these projects were deemed eligible by the Community Development Block Grant evaluation team, however, with Nye County Comptroller Savannah Rucker explaining, “We had multiple projects come forward, the board ranked them, we submitted eligibility and this (Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada) is the only project in which the CDBG approved eligibility. The other projects, we were missing information, etcetera so we have the one project to move forward with.”

With just one proposal before the board, the decision was an easy one. Nye County Commissioner Frank Carbone made the motion to move forward with the Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada grant application, with a second from commissioner Leo Blundo. That motion passed with all in favor.

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada is an organization dedicated to repairing homes, revitalizing communities and rebuilding lives, as detailed by its mission statement. The vision is to ensure safe homes and communities for everyone and the organization wants to bring its endeavor to the valley in the coming months.

“Through the Rural Critical Home Repair program, Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada provides critical home repairs to qualifying low-income households,” the organizations’ block grant application states. “All repairs are provided at zero cost to the homeowners and are performed by licensed, bonded contractors. The most common repairs include HVAC systems, plumbing systems, roofs and accessibility modifications. Homeowners served through the program include low-income seniors, veterans, individuals with disabilities and their families. To qualify, homeowners must meet HUD’s income eligibility standards and currently reside in the home.”

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada has requested a total of $90,000 through its Nye County-sponsored block grant application, the money for which would be used to purchase repair materials, hire contractors and pay program staff members. “With this funding, at least seven households will be served, approximately 16 individuals,” the application reads.

According to a presentation on the project made to commissioners in August, Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada will be focusing on four specific areas of town, including the Anchor Inn Mobile Home Park, the Big Valley Mobile Home Park, the Liberty Estates Mobile Home Park and the Pahrump Mobile Home Park, which the results of the 2020 U.S. census shows contain a high percentage of low-income persons.

For more information on the organization visit www.RTSNV.org

