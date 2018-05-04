Nye County teachers honored at awards ceremony

Saturday, April 28 was a big day for the Nye County School District, whose educators were recognized during the 19th Annual Stand For Children Teacher of the Year Celebration.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The sign shown greeted attendees of the 19th Annual Stand For Children Teacher of the Year Celebration, held last Saturday at the NyE Communities Coalition.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Young volunteers are pictured serving Nye County School District teachers, staff and their families during the Stand For Children event.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Teacher of the Year Celebration included a fresh and healthy meal of soup and salad, as shown in this photo taken Saturday afternoon.

Saturday, April 28 was a big day for the Nye County School District, whose educators were recognized during the 19th Annual Stand For Children Teacher of the Year Celebration.

A day dedicated to showing appreciation for all the hard work the county’s classroom instructors do on a daily basis, the event brought together teachers and school staff from all over the school district. The ceremony included a lunch freshly prepared on site at the NyE Communities Coalition, song, musical performances, speeches and an overall atmosphere of gratitude for the good works done in the local school system.

The event kicked off with a welcome from master of ceremonies Kyle Lindberg, followed by the presentation of the colors by Boy Scout Troop #651 and the national anthem. Several others added their talents to the shindig, such as Angela Apaez and Alex Englehardt, both of whom serenaded the audience, as well as the Pahrump Valley High School band and select choir. Rounding out the entertainment were Monique Rodriquez and Sam Garcia, who performed a dance routine.

Educators from each school in the county were presented with an award Saturday afternoon. Teachers who took home awards for their dedication and support of Nye County students included:

Amargosa Valley School Elementary Teacher of the Year – Jennifer Anderson

Amargosa Valley Elementary/Middle School Teacher of the Year – Deb Mar

Beatty Elementary Teacher of the Year – Aimee Senior

Floyd Elementary Teacher of the Year – Kristina Dale

Hafen Elementary Teacher of the Year – Molly Clark

J.G. Johnson Elementary Teacher of the Year – Donna Coppock

Manse Elementary Teacher of the Year – Misa Carlson

Beatty Middle School Teacher of the Year – Vonnie Gray

Tonopah Middle School Teacher of the Year – Ronda Bridgman

Rosemary Clarke Middle School Teacher of the Year – Kristi Hayes

Beatty High School Teacher of the Year – Steven Sullivan

Tonopah High School Teacher of the Year – Mike Jones

Pahrump Valley High School Teacher of the Year – Robert Hopkins

Pathways Innovative Education Teacher of the Year – Daniel Clift

For more information on the Stand For Children Teacher of the Year Celebration contact the NyECC at 775-727-9970.

