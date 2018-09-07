Nye deputies respond to burglary in progress

There were some tense moments this week as Nye County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary in progress on the 1300 block of Galaxy Avenue.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Deputies, with guns drawn storm a Galaxy Avenue residence after a reported burglary in progress just before 11 a.m., on Tuesday September 4. After a thorough search of the home, no suspects were located, and no injuries were reported.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A Nye County Sheriff's Deputy with a drawn gun stands near the entrance of the Galaxy Avenue home, as additional deputies assemble along the opposite side, as they prepare to enter the residential duplex. Nye County Dispatch received reports of two men entering the residence through a side window. No suspects were found, after a local realtor with keys allowed deputies to gain access inside the home.

There were some tense moments this week as Nye County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary in progress on the 1300 block of Galaxy Avenue.

At least six deputies were dispatched to the residence after dispatchers received a 911 call regarding two men who gained access to the home through a side window just before 11 a.m., on Tuesday.

Deputies also received information from dispatch that an occupant of the home was arrested the previous evening.

With guns drawn, one deputy was knocking on the front door urging the suspects to exit the residential duplex, which was surrounded by additional deputies, as several concerned and puzzled neighbors looked on.

After more than a half hour, deputies informed dispatchers to notify a locksmith in order to gain entry.

Shortly thereafter, a real estate agent, who possessed keys to the residence, was contacted.

Once on scene, the realtor opened the front door, as deputies were shouting for the suspects to show themselves and surrender, as they stormed inside the home.

Upon a thorough search of the residence, no suspects were located, and deputies subsequently cleared the call.

No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes.