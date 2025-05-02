Nye deputy receives life-saving recognition

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s actions are being lauded after he saved the life of a drowning toddler.

Last September 8, Deputy Ondre Wills responded to a residence where the 1-year-old child was discovered not breathing.

Wills told News 3 TV Las Vegas that upon arrival, family members were attempting to perform CPR when he took over the efforts.

“She was able to start breathing on her own,” he said. “She did in fact cough up a lot of water she had in her lungs. I ended up rolling her to her side prior to that so that she was able to get some of that water out of her lungs.”

This month, Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill honored Wills with a Life-Saving Certificate and Medal in recognition of his heroic actions.

“Thanks to his quick response and immediate medical assistance, the child’s life was saved,” McGill said. “We applaud you, Deputy Wills, and deeply appreciate your dedication and service to our community.”

Willis credited his efforts as previously training with the EMS Training Center of Southern Nevada, as well as his time as an EMT with Community Ambulance in Las Vegas.