Nye deputy sheriff remains hospitalized

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office Deputy Duane Downing's condition has not changed much since being admitted to UMC Trauma, said Lt. David Boruchowitz. Downing was Struck by a car while directing traffic during a vehicle fire in Tonopah on May 21. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Lt. David Boruchowitz provided an update on Deputy Duane Downing’s condition this week.

Boruchowitz said Downing remains in stable condition at UMC Trauma in Las Vegas after being struck by a vehicle in Tonopah last month.

“The latest update on Deputy Downing’s condition is that he’s still stable, which is obviously important at a time like this, so it’s good news,” he said. “I recently have been in contact with his wife, and she anticipates a more in-depth update later this week on Friday. As of right now, we are just patiently waiting. As it is with any kind of injury such as this, it’s a matter of waiting to let the body recover and heal.”

In regard to the driver who struck Downing, Boruchowitz said investigators from the Nevada Highway Patrol are handling the matter.

On Tuesday, June 12, Trooper Matt McLaughlin said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

“As far as any charges being filed, I will have to check with the sergeant of the team that is handling that crash to see if he has any updates on it,” McLaughlin said. “As of last week, nothing has changed on that end of it.”

The driver has not been identified by the NHP.

Downing was struck by the vehicle while directing traffic during a car fire in Tonopah on May 21.

Downing also is the chairman of the Tonopah Town Board.

