Nye deputy sheriff remains hospitalized

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Lt. David Boruchowitz provided an update on Deputy Duane Downing’s condition this week.
Boruchowitz said Downing remains in stable condition at UMC Trauma in Las Vegas after being struck by a vehicle in Tonopah last month.
“The latest update on Deputy Downing’s condition is that he’s still stable, which is obviously important at a time like this, so it’s good news,” he said. “I recently have been in contact with his wife, and she anticipates a more in-depth update later this week on Friday. As of right now, we are just patiently waiting. As it is with any kind of injury such as this, it’s a matter of waiting to let the body recover and heal.”
In regard to the driver who struck Downing, Boruchowitz said investigators from the Nevada Highway Patrol are handling the matter.
On Tuesday, June 12, Trooper Matt McLaughlin said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.
“As far as any charges being filed, I will have to check with the sergeant of the team that is handling that crash to see if he has any updates on it,” McLaughlin said. “As of last week, nothing has changed on that end of it.”
The driver has not been identified by the NHP.
Downing was struck by the vehicle while directing traffic during a car fire in Tonopah on May 21.
Downing also is the chairman of the Tonopah Town Board.
A CLOSER LOOK
Thanks to a Custom Ink fundraising effort, more than $3000 was amassed for Nye County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Duane Downing, who remains hospitalized at UMC Trauma.
Downing was struck by a vehicle last month in Tonopah while directing traffic at the scene of a vehicle fire. As of Saturday, June 9, $3,020 was raised from the sale of customized T-shirts in support of Downing’s recovery from the May 21 crash.
Additionally, a GoFundMe account has also been established under the heading “Praying for Sgt. Downing,” where at present, roughly $3,335 of a $10,000 goal has so far been generated, according to family friend Christy Perry.