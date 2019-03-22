Nye Republicans applaud county opposition to gun laws

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Nye County Republican Central Committee Chairman Joe Burdzinski, Nye County Commissioners Lorinda Wichman, Leo Blundo, John Koenig, Debra Strickland and Donna Cox, and republican committee member Robert Thomas III. The two Republicans proudly presented the commission with resolutions thanking them for their stand against laws that infringe upon Second Amendment rights.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, center, was also presented with a resolution from the Nye County Republican Central Committee for her public stance against legislation that violates the Second Amendment. Wehrly has announced that she will not enforce the new background check law for private gun transfers and purchases.

The Nye County Republican Central Committee was overjoyed by the decision of Nye County officials to take a stand against laws that violate the Second Amendment and to show their gratitude, the group presented certificates of appreciation to both the Nye County Commission and Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly.

Earlier this month, Wehrly penned a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak, D-Nevada, explaining that she and her officers will not be enforcing the newly passed background check law for private gun sales and transfers, a public statement that drew enormous support from the community.

Just days later, the Nye County Commission addressed the situation as well, unanimously passing a resolution declaring its opposition to any and all laws that would infringe on Second Amendment rights.

Heading out to the Nye County Commission’s March 19 meeting, members of the Republican central committee were visibly gratified by both actions and they offered profuse thanks to those who faced the controversy to openly assert their stance on the issue.

Nye County Republican Central Committee Chairman Joe Burdzinski and member Robert Thomas III made the presentations, shaking the hands of each commissioner and Nye’s top cop before proudly handing them the framed resolutions, keepsakes to continually remind them of the public support for their commitment to protecting Second Amendment rights.

The two resolutions were similar, with each diverging only to detail the specific actions taken by each entity being presented with the resolution.

They began by delineating the root of the situation, the Nevada Legislature’s passage of the new background check law and the possibility of further gun control legislation, before shifting to outline the fact that Second Amendment rights are God-given and were enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, which elected officials are all sworn to uphold.

For the commission, the resolution continued, “And whereas our Nye County Commissioners have historically demonstrated they take seriously their oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of Nevada by passing resolutions 94-99 supporting the law-abiding citizens of Nye County against the usurpation of individual rights… now therefore, the people of Nye County, by and through the Nye County Republican Central Committee, publicly commend the the Nye County Commissioners for their public and courageous stand in support and defense of the people’s constitutional right to keep and bear arms and to lawfully transfer said arms to other law-abiding citizens and receive said firearms… without any government interference of any kind.”

The resolution for Wehrly concluded in much the same manner, only differing with the wording detailing Wehrly’s actions, which were recorded as a public resistance to the unconstitutional usurpation of Second Amendment rights.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com