Nye sheriff’s lieutenant injured in collision

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Mercy Air crews transported one person to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas following a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Kellogg Road and Quarterhorse Avenue on Friday morning September 21. Two additional patients, including NCSO Lt. David Boruchowitz were transported by ground to Desert View Hospital.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office Lt. David Boruchowitz was transported to Desert View after his unmarked sheriff's office SUV was struck by a late model sedan, which according to authorities, ran the stop sign at the intersection of Kellogg Road and Quarterhorse Avenue late Friday morning. The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Lt. David Borouchowitz is recovering from a two-vehicle crash.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Carlos Rivera said the collision occurred at the intersection of Kellogg Road and Quarter Horse Avenue at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 21.

“A black SUV was traveling eastbound on Kellogg Road with the right of way while a four-door passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Quarter Horse,” Rivera noted. “Based on witness statements, it appears that the passenger vehicle failed to yield at the stop sign and crossed into the line of travel of the SUV where it was struck on the passenger side.”

As a result of the collision, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said the initial scene assessment revealed that a total of three people were transported to the hospital by medics.

The collision actually occurred just a short distance from the fire department’s Station 3 facility on Kellogg Road.

“One person was mechanically entrapped inside the vehicle,” he said. “Another patient’s injuries warranted flight, thus Mercy Air 21 landed near the incident where patient care was transferred, and that patient was flown to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas. Medics transported two additional patients to the local hospital.”

Nye County Undersheriff Michael Eisenloffel noted that Boruchowitz was driving an unmarked sheriff’s office vehicle at the time of the crash.

“As a result that one of our employees was involved, the accident is under investigation by the Nevada Highway Patrol,” he said. “Lt. Boruchowitz was transported to Desert View Hospital by medic units for an injury he sustained. We requested that NHP handle this investigation.”

