News

Nye unemployment decreases in March

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
April 21, 2021 - 12:20 am
 
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The state of Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas.

Nevada and Nye County’s unemployment rate dropped in March on a month-over-month basis, with Nye dropping resting below the statewide rate. At the state level, unemployment rose on an annual basis.

Nevada’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 8.1% in March, down from 8.4% in the previous month, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s March 2021 economic report. These state-level numbers were up from March 2020’s 6.4% unemployment rate, according to DETR.

In Nye County, the unemployment rate in March was 5.7%, a drop from 8% a year prior and a decrease of 0.7 percentage points from February. Nye’s numbers and those following are not seasonally adjusted; these seasonally adjusted numbers account for regularly seen economic patterns.

The number of employed individuals in Nye County sat at 17,306 in March, according to DETR. This is an increase of 128 people over February, when the number of employed people was 17,178. In March 2020, the number of employed people sat at 16,845, according to DETR.

The number of unemployed individuals in Nye in March was 1,048 over February’s 1,166 (a drop of 118). In March 2020, there were 1,468 people unemployed in Nye County, a decrease of 420.

Clark County and statewide numbers

In the major metropolitan areas across the state, the unemployment rates were 8.8 percent in the Las Vegas area, 4.6 percent in Reno, and 5.1 percent in the Carson area for March.

The lowest unemployment rate out of Nevada’s 17 counties (numbers include Carson City as a county) was Eureka County at 2.3%, while Clark County had the highest rate at 8.8 percent. Unemployment rates in all counties other than Clark County have decreased since March 2020. Compared to the national unadjusted rate of 6.2 percent, only Clark County had an unemployment rate higher than the national average.

The numbers are provided by the Research and Analysis Bureau within DETR. The Research and Analysis Bureau is Nevada’s source for labor market information. A part of DETR, the bureau is responsible for creating, analyzing, and reporting Nevada’s labor market information, in cooperation with the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Courthouse in Pahrump is one of the buildings ...
Nye County aiming for energy conservation
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Just over two years ago, Siemens Industry, Inc. approached the Nye County Commission with a proposal to address energy usage at its multitude of buildings and now, with the energy audit portion of the project complete and the financial figures being nailed down, the county is making its move toward conservation.

Bianca Graeff/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Chamber of Commerce officials and community members ...
New Pahrump real estate business opens its doors
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials from the Pahrump Chamber of Commerce hosted a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for a brand new real estate business that recently opened its doors this month.

STEVE SEBELIUS: Angry Republicans choose to eat their own
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The inexplicable censure of Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske by her own party is based on the unproven assumption that the 2020 election was rife with fraud.

Getty Images Uninsured Nevadans can enroll under this special enrollment period until 11:59 p. ...
Exchange offers greater savings because of ARPA
Staff Report

Nevada Health Link, the online health insurance marketplace operated by the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, is offering even bigger coverage savings to eligible uninsured and insured off-Exchange Nevadans in accordance with the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden on March 11.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Nugget Assistant General Manager Darin Yunek, at lef ...
Nye School District program receives extra funding
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

To those who are not aware, the Nye County School District Homeless Activity/Scholarship Fund ensures the right of students to go to school even when they are homeless or don’t have a permanent address.

Getty Images The dip in optimism this quarter was in part because of investors being less opti ...
Survey finds decline in investor optimism
Staff Report

The Wells Fargo/Gallup Investor and Retirement Optimism Index fell to +26, down 16 points from +42 in the fourth quarter of 2020. This reversed much of the improvement seen in the fourth quarter as the markets surged following positive news about COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Michael Little
Altercation at county office leads to arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local man is facing charges after allegedly facing off with a Nye County Code Enforcement employee on Monday afternoon this week.

Getty Images Nominees also may include teachers considered in previous years but not selected ...
Partnership started to curb teacher shortages, increase diversity
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A new partnership has formed to increase the diversity and the number of “licensure-ready teachers” that complete the teacher preparatory programs through Nevada’s higher education system on an annual basis.

Signage at the Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex in Carson City, N ...
Dozens of bills head for passage as deadline nears
By Colton Lochhead &Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

More than 150 pieces of legislation moved toward passage in the Legislature Tuesday ahead of deadline for action.