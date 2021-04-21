Nye unemployment decreases in March

Nevada and Nye County’s unemployment rate dropped in March on a month-over-month basis, with Nye dropping resting below the statewide rate. At the state level, unemployment rose on an annual basis.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The state of Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas.

Nevada’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 8.1% in March, down from 8.4% in the previous month, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s March 2021 economic report. These state-level numbers were up from March 2020’s 6.4% unemployment rate, according to DETR.

In Nye County, the unemployment rate in March was 5.7%, a drop from 8% a year prior and a decrease of 0.7 percentage points from February. Nye’s numbers and those following are not seasonally adjusted; these seasonally adjusted numbers account for regularly seen economic patterns.

The number of employed individuals in Nye County sat at 17,306 in March, according to DETR. This is an increase of 128 people over February, when the number of employed people was 17,178. In March 2020, the number of employed people sat at 16,845, according to DETR.

The number of unemployed individuals in Nye in March was 1,048 over February’s 1,166 (a drop of 118). In March 2020, there were 1,468 people unemployed in Nye County, a decrease of 420.

Clark County and statewide numbers

In the major metropolitan areas across the state, the unemployment rates were 8.8 percent in the Las Vegas area, 4.6 percent in Reno, and 5.1 percent in the Carson area for March.

The lowest unemployment rate out of Nevada’s 17 counties (numbers include Carson City as a county) was Eureka County at 2.3%, while Clark County had the highest rate at 8.8 percent. Unemployment rates in all counties other than Clark County have decreased since March 2020. Compared to the national unadjusted rate of 6.2 percent, only Clark County had an unemployment rate higher than the national average.

The numbers are provided by the Research and Analysis Bureau within DETR. The Research and Analysis Bureau is Nevada’s source for labor market information. A part of DETR, the bureau is responsible for creating, analyzing, and reporting Nevada’s labor market information, in cooperation with the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.