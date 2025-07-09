102°F
NyECC granted $10k to support health care transportation program

The NyE Communities Coalition is a local hub for resources and services, with a variety of gran ...
The NyE Communities Coalition is a local hub for resources and services, with a variety of grants and donations helping fund the coalition's operations. A recent $10,000 donation from Molina Healthcare is helping with a new program intended to make health care access easier for rural and frontier residents. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 9, 2025 - 4:45 am
 

Anyone who has ever resided in an area that can be classified as “rural”, or even the more remote category of “frontier”, knows that there will be challenges not typically found in a more metropolitan environment. Health care is just one area where those difficulties arise and one company is striving to do what it can to ensure that those living in rural locations have the resources they need to get to and from their health care and social services appointments.

“The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation, in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of Nevada, awarded a $10,000 grant to NyE Communities Coalition (NyECC) in support of a new transportation program that will bridge barriers to care for Nye, Lincoln and Esmeralda County residents living in under-resourced and geographically isolated areas,” a news release issued by the company last month announced.

NyECC CEO Stacy Smith said she was delighted by the new partnership and the benefits it will bring to those that the coalition serves.

“Rural areas of Nevada face significant challenges in accessing health care and rural Nevadans without transportation resources face even greater obstacles to care,” Smith remarked. “We appreciate Molina’s support that will provide transportation services to our rural communities, bridging that significant barrier to care and creating a healthier Silver State.”

As detailed in the news release, more than 7% of people living in rural or frontier communities in the state have identified a lack of reliable transportation as their most significant barrier to accessing services to care for their physical and mental well-being. This may not seem like a huge number of people but Molina Healthcare and NyECC both know that each and every individual matters. With the $10,000 in grant funding, the NyECC will be able to repair and maintain vehicles for the new program that offers transportation to health and social services, including medical appointments, mental health support and community resources.

The grant doesn’t only cover rides in NyECC’s transportation vehicles either. For additional flexibility, the program also offers fuel-only vouchers that residents can use to offset the cost of gas when traveling to and from health-care appointments.

“Molina’s commitment to Nevada includes understanding what our communities need and finding solutions to address them,” Molina Healthcare of Nevada Plan President Rob Baughman stated. “Molina aims to enhance transportation assistance in rural areas so residents can be empowered to take action when it comes to receiving care and social services that help improve health outcomes.”

Residents of Nye, Esmeralda and Lincoln counties are encouraged to contact the NyECC and its dedicated team of certified community health workers to learn more about this new transportation program. The NyECC Pahrump office can be reached at 775-727-9970 and the Tonopah office at 775-482-6561.

Inquiries can also be emailed to CHW@NyECC.org

For more information visit NyECC.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

