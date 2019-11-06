Nye’s Celebrity Auction won’t be held this year

The Nevada Outreach Training Organization has confirmed that it will not be hosting its annual Nye County Celebrity Auction this year, due to issues involving scheduling for the popular event.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows well-known local Willi Baer, right, taking part in the 2018 Nye County Celebrity Auction. The 2019 event has been canceled but will return in 2020.

Jolina Mackool/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Celebrity Auction has always been a popular event, with 2018 seeing a sold-out crowd. The fundraiser will not take place this year but organization officials promised a return of the event next year.

A fundraiser that has brought in $10,000 or more each year for the last three years, the Nye County Celebrity Auction has seen quite a lot of support in the past, with all sorts of area notables taking to the stage to be auctioned off in the name of a good cause.

The funds raised from the Nye County Celebrity Auction have always been earmarked for the No to Abuse program conducted by the Nevada Outreach Training Organization, better known as NOTO. Under this program, the organization advocates on behalf of victims of crimes of domestic violence, stalking and sexual abuse.

“It’s a bit of a hardship, because we rely on that money,” Nevada Outreach Training Organization Executive Director Kathie McKenna told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Despite the somewhat disappointing nature of the situation, however, she remarked that she was not about to let it hold the organization back and she is already wracking her brain to come up with other fundraising ideas to help make up for the loss of funding from the canceled Celebrity Auction.

In the meantime, plans for next year’s Nye County Celebrity Auction are already underway. “We do have the Pahrump Nugget reserved for next year, on Oct. 24, so everyone can mark their calendars for that because the Celebrity Auction will be definitely back in 2020!” McKenna promised.

In conclusion, McKenna noted that any and all donations, be they from businesses, organizations or individuals, are extremely appreciated as every dollar that makes its way into the organization’s coffers helps Nevada Outreach Training Organization continue to provide valuable resources to the community.

For more information on the Nevada Outreach Training Organization call 775-751-1118, www.nevadaoutreach.org or stop by the office, 621 S. Blagg Road in Pahrump.

