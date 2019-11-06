54°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nye’s Celebrity Auction won’t be held this year

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 6, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Nevada Outreach Training Organization has confirmed that it will not be hosting its annual Nye County Celebrity Auction this year, due to issues involving scheduling for the popular event.

A fundraiser that has brought in $10,000 or more each year for the last three years, the Nye County Celebrity Auction has seen quite a lot of support in the past, with all sorts of area notables taking to the stage to be auctioned off in the name of a good cause.

The funds raised from the Nye County Celebrity Auction have always been earmarked for the No to Abuse program conducted by the Nevada Outreach Training Organization, better known as NOTO. Under this program, the organization advocates on behalf of victims of crimes of domestic violence, stalking and sexual abuse.

“It’s a bit of a hardship, because we rely on that money,” Nevada Outreach Training Organization Executive Director Kathie McKenna told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Despite the somewhat disappointing nature of the situation, however, she remarked that she was not about to let it hold the organization back and she is already wracking her brain to come up with other fundraising ideas to help make up for the loss of funding from the canceled Celebrity Auction.

In the meantime, plans for next year’s Nye County Celebrity Auction are already underway. “We do have the Pahrump Nugget reserved for next year, on Oct. 24, so everyone can mark their calendars for that because the Celebrity Auction will be definitely back in 2020!” McKenna promised.

In conclusion, McKenna noted that any and all donations, be they from businesses, organizations or individuals, are extremely appreciated as every dollar that makes its way into the organization’s coffers helps Nevada Outreach Training Organization continue to provide valuable resources to the community.

For more information on the Nevada Outreach Training Organization call 775-751-1118, www.nevadaoutreach.org or stop by the office, 621 S. Blagg Road in Pahrump.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Valley Electric Association Inc. Dave Dawson, District 6 director for Valley Electric Associat ...
VEA’s District 6 director Dawson departs
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Valley Electric Association Inc.’s board of directors is again experiencing shifts with several new faces coming on board in recent months and more on the way. Valley’s District 6 director departed from the board in early November.

Valley Electric Association Inc. Dave Dawson, District 6 director for Valley Electric Associat ...
Valley’s District 6 director Dawson leaves board
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

UPDATE: Valley Electric Inc. announced that District 6 director (north Pahrump) has retired from the co-op’s board in a written release. It was previously announced that Dawson had resigned.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Martha Wehrly and her assistant demonstrate soap making to a ...
Nevada’s 155th birthday celebrated in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Day 2019 marked the 155th birthday of the state and while the holiday may not have been greeted with quite the same level of fantastic fanfare as seen in the state’s capital, Pahrump did have its own exciting festivities to celebrate Nevada’s anniversary.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal file All proceeds from the two-day event will go toward ...
Amargosa Opera House celebrates its shared history
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It’s been over seventy years since Duffy Chisholm played with his brother and sisters in the dusty desert around their small house in Death Valley Junction and watched the T and T Railroad engines pass by, but he still thinks of this place as home.

Nevada Department of Public Safety Lobo and his handler’s duty station will be in Southern Ne ...
K-9 Lobo joins Nevada law enforcement team
Staff Report

Lobo, a 3-year-old German shepherd, graduated from training and joined the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s ranks as an explosives detection K-9 earlier this month.

Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal By creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem in rural Nev ...
Initiative to support rural Nevada entrepreneurship
Staff Report

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) announced that it is partnering with other government entities, higher education institutions, business leaders and start-up resources in a new statewide initiative to foster entrepreneurship in Nevada’s smaller cities and towns.

Guy Clifton/Travel Nevada Nevada first lady Kathy Sisolak stands next to the inaugural gown she ...
Nevada first lady donates inaugural gown to museum
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada first lady Kathy Sisolak continued what has become a tradition in Nevada by donating the gown she wore at her husband’s inaugural ball to the Nevada State Museum.

Thinkstock Finalists will attend the Governor’s Points of Light Award Ceremony on April 9, 20 ...
Seeking nominations for 2020 Governor’s Points of Light Awards
Staff Report

Nevada Volunteers, the Governor’s Commission on Service, announced that nominations for the 2020 Governor’s Points of Light Awards, the highest honor bestowed on a volunteer in Nevada, are now open to the public, officials announced.

Thinkstock Steven Horsford’s seat, which includes Nye County, has been coveted by both partie ...
Nevada’s Congressman Horsford is an early fundraising leader
By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Democratic Reps. Susie Lee and Steven Horsford hold early fundraising leads in their races for re-election in Nevada’s 3rd and 4th congressional districts.