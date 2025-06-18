Officials warning of DMV scam – don’t fall for it

Residents are urged to immediately delete any text message claiming to be from the Nevada DMV or NDOT asking for payment for outstanding traffic tickets or unpaid toll fees. (Nevada Dept. of Transportation)

If readers get a text message purporting to be from the Nevada Dept. of Motor Vehicles (DMV) or Nevada Dept. of Transportation (NDOT), officials are cautioning them not to respond. Further, anyone in receipt of one of these messages is urged to immediately delete it so as to avoid accidentally clicking on a malicious link.

“On June 9, NDOT received hundreds of calls from citizens who recently received a slightly updated scam text,” a news release from the departments announced. “The most recent text scam falsely claims to be from the Nevada DMV and states that the recipient has an outstanding traffic ticket. Recipients are asked to click through to a website to immediately pay and avoid license and other suspensions. The message also references toll booth service fees.”

The DMV does not ever contact residents about penalties via text, officials stressed, adding that communication of this nature only come through mail or email.

Additionally, Nevada does not have any roads that require tolls to be paid. “Any claims of toll fees in the state of Nevada are illegitimate,” the new release states. “Some other indicators within the scam messages include a reference to State Administrative Code 15C-16.003, which does not exist.”

Residents are advised to not provide payment or personal information in response to any text messages regarding outstanding traffic tickets or toll balances. All such messages such be deleted and, if possible, reported as junk.

To learn more about recognizing or reporting text-based and other scams, visit Consumer.FTC.gov

