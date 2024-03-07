61°F
News

Older resident dies in fire

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 7, 2024 - 1:45 pm
 

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services, along with the Nevada State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating the exact cause of a structure fire that claimed the life of a man early Wednesday morning.

Pahrump Fire Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that crews were dispatched to the scene on Windy Lane, where they found the residence fully engulfed in flames.

Person missing

“While crews were preparing for a response, they were notified that in fact there was a working structure fire, where the occupant’s whereabouts was unknown,” he said. “Several reporting parties also indicated that there were explosions occurring on the property.

Upon arrival, crews found a group of mobile structures that were used as fixed structures.

“I completed a scene size-up and found that in fact, there was venting propane and discharging ammunition,” Lewis noted. “There was also a loose horse on the property amid the heavy fire conditions.”

Once command was established on the firegrounds, Lewis ordered a defensive exterior objective, by utilizing what’s known as a “blitz attack” where large amounts of water are used to suppress the flames in a short amount of time.

After the smoke cleared, the investigation revealed that a Class C motorhome and travel trailer used as fixed-structures to form a single residential complex, were completely destroyed.

No firefighters were injured during the assignment.

Barn burner

Also on Tuesday afternoon, fire crews responded to yet another structure fire along the 2400 block of Stardust Street, according to Lewis.

“As crews arrived on location they found heavy fire conditions at the rear of the property involving a barn that was currently used for storage purposes,” Lewis said. “Crews quickly commenced suppression and extinguished that fire within several minutes. I remained on scene for several hours to completing the overhaul process.”

Lewis went on to say that there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not thought to be intentional in nature, Lewis noted.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. or on X, formerly Twitter: @pvtimes.

