One person dies in head-on collision

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 6, 2020 - 6:57 pm
 

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Thousandaire Boulevard and Homestead Road, just before 1 p.m., on Thursday, April 2.

Nevada Highway Patrol’s Sergeant Carlos Rivera said two white SUV’s were traveling in opposite directions along Homestead Road when the high-impact collision occurred.

“We had a vehicle traveling northbound on Homestead Road and another vehicle traveling southbound on Homestead Road,” Rivera said. “The driver of the vehicle that was traveling north tried to make a left turn onto Thousandaire, and unfortunately, we had a collision. We do have our team from Las Vegas headed out to handle this crash, and of course, we are asking drivers to pay attention to the road and be patient.”

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said the initial dispatch reported the extent of injuries as unknown.

“As we were responding, we were notified that there was possibly a vehicle on fire,” Lewis said. “There were further reports that there may have been an entrapment. We got the sense that there was a more urgent need than what was originally relayed. We arrived on location and found the two-vehicle accident as reported.”

Lewis also noted that the scene assessment revealed a head-on collision at the intersection, with no additional scene hazards.

“With the extreme damage, and the nature of the initial preliminary survey of the patients, we added two Mercy Airships, where a landing zone was established and managed by Engine One crews,” he said. “Both patients were flown to UMC Trauma in critical condition. We transported one patient, Level 1 to Desert View Hospital. One patient passed away, and it is my understanding that the pronouncement occurred at Desert View Hospital.”

One eyewitness, who preferred to remain unnamed, said he rendered aid to the driver of one of the vehicles.

“I was driving northbound on Homestead and the people were headed the same direction in front of me,” he said. “The vehicle that was headed southbound was making a left on Thousandaire and they failed to yield and they got hit. It was a big impact. I stopped and got out to see if everyone was okay. The guy was smacking on his door trying to get out. I just ran over and opened it for him just to make sure he was safe. His wife was also laying there. It was just crazy.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

