Optimum internet outage continues

There is currently an internet outage for those who use Optimum in Pahrump, which began on Friday, June 19.

Optimum shared the following statement regarding the Pahrump internet outage when contacted by email:

“We sincerely apologize to our customers experiencing an internet service disruption,” reads the statement. “The outage is the result of significant fiber and conduit damage to a third-party network caused during the installation of a 36-inch gas line. Optimum is working closely with the affected third party as damage assessment and repair efforts continue.”

“We understand how important reliable connectivity is and regret the inconvenience this disruption has caused,” the statement continues. “We appreciate our customers’ patience and will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

This is a developing story.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com