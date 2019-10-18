75°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump 4-H members win big in Nevada competition

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
October 18, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump youth took home several wins during the Nevada 4-H Expo Competition in Winnemucca.

Five youths representing Pahrump Southern Nye County 4-H all “scored” blue ribbons in shooting sports during the expo in early October, among other awards, according to a social media post from Pahrump 4-H. All of the Pahrump youth are now qualified to attend a national level competition in Nebraska in the summer of 2020.

“We couldn’t be any prouder of these kids; the professionalism with which they represented themselves, their families, our 4-H program and their hometown of Pahrump,” Pahrump 4-H’s Facebook post stated. “We are grateful to the involved parents who brought these competitors halfway across the state to put themselves out there, and of course the 4-H leaders who work with these kids year-round…”

The Pahrump youth involved in the competitions at the expo were Garrette and Augustes Domina (archery and trap shooting), Abigail Bowen (archery and trap shooting) and Oliver Beaman (archery).

Mikayla Delarosa from the Pahrump 4-H competed in archery and showed her ceramic arts during the expo.

Augustes took home a silver medal in the Senior Shotgun category; Beaman won a gold medal in the Intermediate Barebow category. Delarosa took home a gold medal in the Senior Barebow category and a trophy for Civic Engagement for her art project, according to 4-H’s Facebook post.

Several leaders at 4-H were also recognized for their efforts on social media for their work with the Pahrump youth: Jamie Domina, Vincent Hall, Dusty Domina, Richard Bowen and Stacy Devoid.

The expo was set to attract an estimated 150 4-Hers from around the state to compete in different events in Winnemucca.

The expo has been on hiatus, in its full form, since the early 2000s, Carrie Stark, state 4-H program director, University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, said in a previous email interview earlier in 2019.

The expo was moved to Eureka from 2003-05, and it was incorporated into the Nevada State Fair after that time until 2012. But 2002 was the last time the Expo was in the same model it was in during the 2019 competition, according to Stark at the time of the 2019 interview.

The expo was brought back by the University of Nevada, Reno Cooperative Extension, which administers the 4-H program in Nevada through several donations and other support.

Donations came from individuals; the expo also had financial support from the Humboldt County Board of County Commissioners and the Winnemucca Convention and Visitors Bureau waived its $7,000 in regular fees for use of the facilities for the four-day event, according to Stark’s previous statements.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com, on Twitter @MeehanLv

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the Disabled American Veterans Chapte ...
Vendors needed for Pahrump Veterans Stand Down
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The men and women who have given their service to the country in the U.S armed forces have a special place in the hearts of many and giving back to veterans is a cause that attracts much support in the local community.

Nevada Department of Transportation Preliminary construction of two separate welcome monuments ...
Gateway welcome signs arrive in Nevada
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation has begun installation of new “Welcome to Nevada” monuments on U.S. 395 at two entrances into the state.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo as shown in a file photo.
Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo’s ethics agreement accepted
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo was the subject of two ethics complaints earlier this year, with a Nevada Commission on Ethics review panel determining that the issues contained therein could be adequately addressed through a stipulation agreement.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Several dozen supporters of President Trump gathered at the ...
Trump supporters take a stand in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The intersection of Nevada Highway 160 and Crawford Way in the heart of town was the setting for a rally in support of President Donald Trump early Wednesday afternoon.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The 6th annual Pahrump Senior Center "Monster Mash" celebrat ...
‘Monster Mash’ returns to Pahrump Senior Center
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A popular Halloween-themed annual event returns this month, as the Pahrump Senior Center is hosting its annual “Monster Mash” party on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Thinkstock The issue controversy surrounded the proposed code language that would impose a rest ...
Nye County scraps six-hour-leave restriction for sex workers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is currently considering making several changes to Nye County Code Title 9, which regulates the brothel industry and one of the proposed changes, a six-hour leave rule, sparked outrage from many, particularly courtesans and advocates of the industry.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times No injuries were reported after the driver of a semi-truck s ...
Semi-truck crash snarls Pahrump traffic
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Drivers looking to travel eastbound from Nevada Highway 160 were forced to take a detour around the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck late Tuesday morning this week.