Pahrump 4-H members win big in Nevada competition

Pahrump youth took home several wins during the Nevada 4-H Expo Competition in Winnemucca.

Five youths representing Pahrump Southern Nye County 4-H all “scored” blue ribbons in shooting sports during the expo in early October, among other awards, according to a social media post from Pahrump 4-H. All of the Pahrump youth are now qualified to attend a national level competition in Nebraska in the summer of 2020.

“We couldn’t be any prouder of these kids; the professionalism with which they represented themselves, their families, our 4-H program and their hometown of Pahrump,” Pahrump 4-H’s Facebook post stated. “We are grateful to the involved parents who brought these competitors halfway across the state to put themselves out there, and of course the 4-H leaders who work with these kids year-round…”

The Pahrump youth involved in the competitions at the expo were Garrette and Augustes Domina (archery and trap shooting), Abigail Bowen (archery and trap shooting) and Oliver Beaman (archery).

Mikayla Delarosa from the Pahrump 4-H competed in archery and showed her ceramic arts during the expo.

Augustes took home a silver medal in the Senior Shotgun category; Beaman won a gold medal in the Intermediate Barebow category. Delarosa took home a gold medal in the Senior Barebow category and a trophy for Civic Engagement for her art project, according to 4-H’s Facebook post.

Several leaders at 4-H were also recognized for their efforts on social media for their work with the Pahrump youth: Jamie Domina, Vincent Hall, Dusty Domina, Richard Bowen and Stacy Devoid.

The expo was set to attract an estimated 150 4-Hers from around the state to compete in different events in Winnemucca.

The expo has been on hiatus, in its full form, since the early 2000s, Carrie Stark, state 4-H program director, University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, said in a previous email interview earlier in 2019.

The expo was moved to Eureka from 2003-05, and it was incorporated into the Nevada State Fair after that time until 2012. But 2002 was the last time the Expo was in the same model it was in during the 2019 competition, according to Stark at the time of the 2019 interview.

The expo was brought back by the University of Nevada, Reno Cooperative Extension, which administers the 4-H program in Nevada through several donations and other support.

Donations came from individuals; the expo also had financial support from the Humboldt County Board of County Commissioners and the Winnemucca Convention and Visitors Bureau waived its $7,000 in regular fees for use of the facilities for the four-day event, according to Stark’s previous statements.

