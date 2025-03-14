Pahrump Animal Shelter now closed on Sundays

Nye County announced this week that the Pahrump Animal Shelter is now closed to the public on Sundays.

Pahrump Valley Times file The Nye County Animal Shelter in Pahrump is located at 1580 E. Siri Lane.

“The shelter’s hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reclaiming of owned animals will be available on Sundays by appointment,” Nye County Public Communications Manager Arnold Knightly detailed.

When asked about what had prompted the change in shelter operation days, Knightly said the facility is facing staffing challenges.

He also noted that the shelter’s hours will be re-evaluated again at the end of April.

The adjustment to shelter hours does not impact Nye County Animal Control Services, which will remain available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Pahrump Animal Shelter is located at 1580 Siri Lane.

For more information visit NyeCountyNV.gov/64/Animal-Services

To view adoptable animals at the shelter visit 24PetConnect.com and search by zip code 89060 for Pahrump or 89049 for Tonopah.

