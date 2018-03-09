Pahrump area man arrested after near head-on collision

A hankering for a Jumbo Jack with fries led to the arrest of a Pahrump man for driving under the influence and causing a near head-on collision.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A local man was arrested on a DUI charge after nearly colliding with another vehicle along Pahrump Valley Boulevard according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office. The driver who reportedly failed three sobriety tests, just after 2 a.m., was taken into custody shortly after receiving his food order from the Jack in the Box drive-thru window on Feb. 17.

The incident, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office occurred on Feb. 17, when a motorist driving along the 600 block of Pahrump Valley Boulevard called 911 to report they were almost hit by a gray sedan just before 2 a.m.

The reporting party, according to the sheriff’s office, followed the offending vehicle, which reportedly turned northbound onto Highway 160, eventually pulling into the Jack in the Box restaurant drive-thru lane.

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy was then dispatched to the scene.

“Upon my arrival, I spoke with the reporting party in the parking lot of Jack in the Box, who stated the vehicle was still in the drive-thru and described the vehicle as a dark gray Chevy Impala,” the deputy stated in his report. “While I was talking to the reporting party, an employee from Jack in the Box came outside to tell me that she believed the man she just served in the drive-thru was intoxicated.”

The deputy then stated he observed the vehicle exiting the business after the driver received his food order.

A traffic stop on the driver was conducted along Frontage Road, just in front of the Jack in the Box.

“I identified the driver and owner of the vehicle as Keith Bradshaw, by way of his Nevada driver’s license,” the deputy noted. “Mr. Bradshaw stated that he hadn’t been drinking and that he just got off work at 11 p.m. I then asked Mr. Bradshaw if he would step outside the car and perform field sobriety tests, to which he replied yes.”

Bradshaw, according to the deputy, failed all three of the tests administered, which included the horizontal gaze nystagmus test, the walk-and-turn, and the one-legged stand test.

“Mr. Bradshaw was taken into custody and transported to the Nye County Detention Center with no further incident,” Cooper’s report stated. “At detention, I read Mr. Bradshaw the evidentiary testing warning which he replied that he understood. He signed and agreed to give voluntary blood samples. I also read the consent-to-search form to Mr. Bradshaw, which he replied he understood and signed. The voluntary blood draw was administered by an on-call phlebotomist at the Nye County Detention Center.”

Bradshaw was charged with DUI, first offense.

