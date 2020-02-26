65°F
Pahrump Arts Council hosts first ever art sale fundraiser

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
February 26, 2020
 

Facing an unexpected loss of funding through alleged embezzlement by a former board member, the Pahrump Arts Council has been hard at work striving to recoup some of that money.

One method that the nonprofit is utilizing is a classic standby for most nonprofit organizations, that of fundraising. Taking the disappointment of lost funds in stride, the Pahrump Arts Council actually managed to put a positive spin on the situation by using it as a launching point for an entirely new event, a formal art sale.

The Pahrump Arts Council hosted its first ever Art Sale Fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Bob Ruud Community Center and organization president Ginger Forbes reported a fairly successful event overall.

“For the first event of this kind, we feel that it went pretty well. For something that we had to put together quickly, it was a great evening. People seemed to enjoy themselves and the art display came together very well,” Forbes told the Pahrump Valley Times following the event.

She said a few dozen attendees turned out for the art sale, perusing the extensive display of masterpieces in all manner of styles, mediums and subjects, while also enjoying light refreshments and the availability of a variety of raffle items.

A total of six of the larger, higher valued pieces of framed and ready-to-hang artwork were selected for the live auction portion of the event, with four of those being sold that evening.

An additional three works of art were sold at the event, five were sold the day afterward and Forbes said the Pahrump Arts Council is continuing its efforts to sell those pieces, all donated by generous members of the community over the years.

Around $700 was brought in on Feb. 13 but the sale is ongoing so that total continues to climb.

“Some of the sponsors would be the businesses that donated raffle items,” Forbes detailed, expressing gratitude for those contributions. “Those included Sanders Family Winery, the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino, Mountain Falls Golf, Donna’s Dance Studio, Something Special Florist, QU BBQ and Old 61 Coffee and more.

“We had some wonderful foods prepared by Carrie-Anne Harrington. It was simple, light hors d’oeuvres prepared to look fancy. They were delicious! We also had four different-flavored waters to choose from as well, with chocolate-covered strawberries for dessert. It was a beautiful presentation,” Forbes continued. “I want to thank Laura Savo for her hard work in gathering up the raffle items and talking to people for this event, Sam Edwards for helping us with the artwork and Ski Censke for coming down to do the live auction. We truly appreciate everyone for helping make this event a success.”

Forbes added that the Pahrump Arts Council still has many beautiful works of art for sale and the organization is planning to place photos of those works on its website in the near future, to help facilitate purchases. Additionally, anyone who wished to view the art available in person, they may contact the Pahrump Arts Council at info@pvpac.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

