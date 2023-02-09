Pahrump assemblyman’s proposal would require ID to vote in Nevada

“We need to show an ID to buy alcohol, to buy cigarettes, to go into a federal courthouse or fly on a plane. Those are just a few examples of things you need an ID for, so why shouldn’t you need to show an ID to vote?” says Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II (R-Pahrump).

Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times Assembly Bill 88 aims to require all voters to show identification in order to cast their ballots, while also proposing free IDs for those in need and making voter fraud a felony offense.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Assembly Greg Hafen II represents district 36, which includes much of the Pahrump Valley.

It is a question posed by Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II (R-Pahrump) and one on which he is now taking action. He is the sole primary sponsor for Assembly Bill 88, which received its first reading at Nevada’s 82nd Legislative Session this week.

“Everyone is talking about voter ID and election reform right now, but I’m not just talking about it, I’m actually doing something about it. For months I have been working on Assembly Bill 88, which would require everyone to show an ID to vote,” Hafen II asserted in one of his email updates, which he regularly sends to constituents during the legislative sessions to keep them apprised of what is happening at the state level.

The idea of requiring identification to cast a ballot is not new and Hafen II acknowledged that past attempts to do so were not successful. However, he feels that the way his bill has been crafted gives it a good chance at the Legislature, as it includes provisions intended to assuage concerns from Democrats who say such laws often marginalize minority voters.

“So what makes my bill different from all other bills legislators have tried in the past that have failed? Well, mine addresses all the complaints Democrats make,” Hafen II explained. “First, my bill doesn’t create any more work for election officials creating a new process for voting. We would simply use the same process clerks and election officials already use for same-day voter registration, where you have to show an ID!

“Second, to all the people who claim parts of the community cannot afford an ID, my bill solves that problem, making Nevada identification cards free for anyone who claims a financial hardship,” Hafen II continued. “Finally, my bill also increases the penalties for election fraud. Right now, if you commit election fraud, you get a slap on the wrist and some community service. My bill would make it a felony. If we want our elections secure, we need to take elections seriously and my bill does that.”

As for how AB88 would effect mail-in ballots, Hafen said his bill specifically address this as well. “Section 8 of 36 of this bill requires a voter who votes by mail ballot to write on the return envelope: (1) the last four digits of his or her social security number; and (2) his or her’s driver’s license or identification card number,” Hafen II explained for the Pahrump Valley Times.

The 82nd session of the Nevada Legislature began Monday, Feb. 6 and will continue until June 5.

To review Hafen II’s bill, AB88, in full visit www.leg.state.nv.us and select “82nd (2023) Session” under the “Session Info” menu.

Hafen II can be reached at Gregory.Hafen@asm.state.nv.us or 775-684-8805.

