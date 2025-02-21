Pahrump Chili Cook-Off returns next month

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Devouring delightful tastings of chili is just one of the many activities residents and visitors can enjoy while taking part in the 12th Annual Chili Cook-Off in Pahrump, which is slated for March 21-23 at Petrack Park.

A savory showdown is in the works as culinary enthusiasts ready themselves for the 12th Annual Pahrump Chili Cook-Off, a weekend of International Chili Society-sanctioned competition, fundraising and so much more.

“Preparations are going great, everything has been falling into place and going smoothly,” lead event organizer Kelli Sater of Wrecking Ball Entertainment told the Pahrump Valley Times. “This year, we’re raising money for two causes, our Kiwanis Club here in Pahrump and St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, so we’re hoping for a huge turnout!”

The Pahrump Chili Cook-Off, formally known as the Nevada and Silver State Chili Cook-Off, is the legacy of two locals, the late Ron and Marion Frazier, to whom the event is now dedicated each year.

“Ron and Marion started this with a dream to help their community and keep youth engaged with events such as these,” Sater recalled. “They saw the passion in my eyes and the drive I have to help those in my community and asked me to take over the chili cook-off for them. I did not want to disappoint, and especially after their passing, I wanted to make sure I keep their dream alive. I have continued to grow this event and think of bigger and better things to bring because I know it would make Ron and Marion proud and helping the community is something that I really love to do.”

Sater’s vision of expanding the chili cook-off has certainly borne fruit, with a variety of elements and activities incorporated since she took over the helm in 2019.

“This year’s chili cook-off, you will see all sorts of fun and entertainment going on during the event. On top of chili tasting, this year we have a full carnival and live music from our locals as well as some Vegas favorites,” cook-off info details. “There will be games, chili-eating contests, kids’ drag races, a car show, vendors and… we will also be raffling off amazing prizes, including two Red Hot Chili Pepper tickets! You don’t want to miss out on this year’s fun!”

As of this week, Sater reported that 40 vendors have already signed up and the event will continue accepting applications for vendor spaces until Friday, Feb. 28, giving businesses and organizations one more week to score a spot. “Vendor applications are on a first-come, first-served basis, to avoid multiple like vendors,” event info notes.

When it comes to what the community can to do assist as the chili cook-off comes together, Sater said volunteers are a big part of the endeavor, as are financial contributions and other donations.

“We could always use volunteers for set-up and teardown,” she noted. “I know some of the cooks who come solo could use help serving their chili tastings inside the Bob Ruud Community Center. And any donations are greatly appreciated, including items from businesses for the raffle, which are a huge help as well!”

If area residents are interested in bringing their own chili recipes to the tasting table, there will be two contests available but all participants must be members of the International Chili Society. Memberships range in price from $45 per year for unlimited cook-off entries to $10 for a one-time cook pass and $25 for a three-cook pass. More information on how to become a member and competition rules can be found at ChiliCookOff.com

Those who are more excited by the eating than the cooking will be able to purchase tasting tickets to sample the offering of those in the cook-off contest. There is also a Hot Ones Season 26 Challenge that attendees can partake of, with event info remarking, “10 flavors, each one hotter than the last. Answer trivia and be the last one standing in this grueling hot wings challenge!” Tickets to participate are $10 each.

For the motorheads of the valley, there will be a car show, too, and the youngsters can get involved with the Little Peppers Grand Prix, pitting electric cars against each other in a fast and fun race to the finish line.

As to why the two beneficiaries for 2025 were selected, event organizers believe both are worthy causes that have positive impacts on the lives of the next generation, though in different ways.

“The Kiwanis Club has volunteered and helped us with previous cook-offs without hesitation or asking for anything in return,” Sater explained. “I love what they stand for and their help with youth in the community. What better way to show our appreciation than to donate a portion of this year’s proceeds to them? And this is our third year donating to St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. They are building a center to help children who are victims of sex trafficking and I want to continue to help them build and grow over the years, so abused children have a chance at a healthy, happy life.”

The 12th Annual Pahrump Chili Cook-Off is set for Friday, March 21 through Sunday, March 23 at Petrack Park.

Vendor application forms, sponsorship applications, sign-up sheets for the car show and Hot Ones Challenge registration forms, advance carnival tickets and full details on the event can be found at PahrumpChiliCookOff.com

