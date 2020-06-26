Pahrump Community Pool looks to reopen mid July

While nothing is absolutely concrete as of yet, it appears that the Pahrump Community Pool’s 2020 season has been saved by a last-minute push to attract applicants to fill the required lifeguard and cashier positions. Training started this week and it is hoped that the pool will be able to open for the summer sometime in mid-July.

Lexis Bray/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a valley youngster cooling off in the kiddie pool at the Pahrump Community Pool. Officials are hopeful that the pool will be able to open in the coming weeks.

Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times In addition to recreational swimming, the Pahrump Community Pool offers water exercises as well, such as the water aerobics class shown in this file photo.

While nothing is absolutely concrete as of yet, it appears that the Pahrump Community Pool’s 2020 season has been saved by a last-minute push to attract applicants to fill the required lifeguard and cashier positions. Training started this week and it is hoped that the pool will be able to open for the summer sometime in mid-July.

Earlier this month Nye County officials announced that due to a lack of staff applicants, the pool season had been canceled.

The public reacted with such dismay, however, that the town of Pahrump decided it would give its search for staffers one more try by reopening the application process. The response from the community was such that the town now has more than enough applicants but there is still the major hurdle of completing the required training that must be cleared before residents and visitors can head out to enjoy a chill-out in the cool waters of the community pool.

“Forty-eight people applied for the lifeguard positions but 23 remained after the swim test,” Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly told the Pahrump Valley Times on June 23. “We need 17 to open. Three are returners from last year.”

In addition, a total of 50 people applied for the three cashier positions that were available.

Knightly noted that training for the lifeguard applicants was set to start on Wednesday, June 24 with the hope that training would be complete by July 8.

Knightly said the pool might open by July 13 at the very earliest but this could change in the coming weeks, as nothing is set in stone and lifeguards are absolutely necessary in order to open the pool.

Of those who have applied to be lifeguards, a total of 17 must be able to complete their training and begin work or the pool will not be able to open.

For more information on the Pahrump Community Pool visit www.pahrumpnv.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com