96°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump Community Pool looks to reopen mid July

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
June 26, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

While nothing is absolutely concrete as of yet, it appears that the Pahrump Community Pool’s 2020 season has been saved by a last-minute push to attract applicants to fill the required lifeguard and cashier positions. Training started this week and it is hoped that the pool will be able to open for the summer sometime in mid-July.

Earlier this month Nye County officials announced that due to a lack of staff applicants, the pool season had been canceled.

The public reacted with such dismay, however, that the town of Pahrump decided it would give its search for staffers one more try by reopening the application process. The response from the community was such that the town now has more than enough applicants but there is still the major hurdle of completing the required training that must be cleared before residents and visitors can head out to enjoy a chill-out in the cool waters of the community pool.

“Forty-eight people applied for the lifeguard positions but 23 remained after the swim test,” Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly told the Pahrump Valley Times on June 23. “We need 17 to open. Three are returners from last year.”

In addition, a total of 50 people applied for the three cashier positions that were available.

Knightly noted that training for the lifeguard applicants was set to start on Wednesday, June 24 with the hope that training would be complete by July 8.

Knightly said the pool might open by July 13 at the very earliest but this could change in the coming weeks, as nothing is set in stone and lifeguards are absolutely necessary in order to open the pool.

Of those who have applied to be lifeguards, a total of 17 must be able to complete their training and begin work or the pool will not be able to open.

For more information on the Pahrump Community Pool visit www.pahrumpnv.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times
Death Valley reopens some roads, trails, campgrounds
Staff Report

Following guidance from the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities, Death Valley National Park is increasing recreational access according to the park’s phased reopening plan.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)
Initial unemployment claims decline for 8th straight week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,347 for the week ending June 20, down 273 claims, or 2.6 percent, compared to last week’s total of 10,620. This is the eighth consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The town of Pahrump's annual Fireworks Show lit ...
Fireworks Shoot Site opens
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The town of Pahrump announced that the Fireworks Shoot Site will be open on Friday and Saturday, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County School District Board of Trustees has selec ...
Board taps Shillingburg for superintendent post
Staff Report

Following an extensive four-month search, the Nye County School District Board of Trustees has selected Warren Shillingburg as the superintendent of schools.

Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office Road separation is evident on U.S. Highway 95 near Coaldale i ...
US 95 reopens stretch damaged by earthquake
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation on Wednesday reopened U.S. Highway 95 between the U.S. Route 6 and State Route 360 junctions in Esmeralda and Mineral counties, a stretch of highway that averages approximately 2,300 vehicles daily.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nye County Sheriff's office Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Nye County Sheriff’s Office responds to face mask mandate
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate on face masks in public spaces on Friday, the day the order went into effect.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Shoppers wear protective masks as they leave Albertsons ...
Sisolak mandates wearing face coverings in public
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday issued a mandatory face covering policy for all Nevadans and visitors by signing Directive 024.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The use of helicopters in rounding up wild horses and burro ...
Nye County takes stance against use of helicopters for wild horse gathers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s no secret that wild horse and burro advocates have been at loggerheads with the Bureau of Land Management for many years, protesting the methods utilized by that federal agency in its pursuit of management of these two species, but with little result.