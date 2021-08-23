Pahrump community pool to remain closed for remainder of season due to July floods

The Pahrump Community Swimming Pool at Petrack Park will remain closed for the remainder of the season due to flood damage incurred at the end of July.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Town of Pahrump Buildings and Grounds Manager Jimmy Martinez provided this photo of the Pahrump Community Swimming Pool, which was flooded with muddy water as a result of the storms that blew through the valley at the end of July.

“Due to the extent of the damage during the late July storms to the Community Pool, the facility will not reopen this season,” the town of Pahrump said on social media.

The town is currently working with a contractor to drain the pool and dispose of the “unsanitary water.” The pool will then need to go through extensive cleaning, according to the town’s post on Facebook.

“We understand the pool is an important gathering place for the community, but the health and safety of its patrons are of the utmost importance,” the town stated on Monday.