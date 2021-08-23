84°F
Pahrump community pool to remain closed for remainder of season due to July floods

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
August 23, 2021 - 12:24 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Town of Pahrump Buildings and Grounds Manager Jimmy Martinez provided this photo of the Pahrump Community Swimming Pool, which was flooded with muddy water as a result of the storms that blew through the valley at the end of July.

The Pahrump Community Swimming Pool at Petrack Park will remain closed for the remainder of the season due to flood damage incurred at the end of July.

“Due to the extent of the damage during the late July storms to the Community Pool, the facility will not reopen this season,” the town of Pahrump said on social media.

The town is currently working with a contractor to drain the pool and dispose of the “unsanitary water.” The pool will then need to go through extensive cleaning, according to the town’s post on Facebook.

“We understand the pool is an important gathering place for the community, but the health and safety of its patrons are of the utmost importance,” the town stated on Monday.

NCSO details reported riot at Amargosa juvenile facility
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County sheriff’s office deputies responded to reports of a riot Sunday night at the Never Give Up juvenile facility in Amargosa.

Man dies while exploring Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Another person has died while hiking under triple-digit temperatures in Death Valley National Park.

Eviction moratoriums costly to landlords, Nevada economy, study finds
By Subrina Hudson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

State and federal eviction moratoriums have been a lifeline for cash-strapped Nevadans but a study released Thursday finds the protections have battered Nevada’s economy and its landlords.

Rollover crash in Pahrump leaves 1 dead
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal rollover crash in Pahrump on Saturday.

Small business relief available in rural Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Funding for entrepreneurs and business owners in rural Nevada is available through a program launched in the Silver State.

Town to keep Pahrump Fall Festival in-house
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After being forced to forgo the Pahrump Fall Festival in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, town and county officials promised the local community that this year’s event would be even bigger and better and they are quite excited to see the beloved community event return for 2021.

Public input sought regarding Nevada ARPA spending
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Regardless of where one falls on the spectrum when it comes to their opinions on the COVID-19 pandemic, it is undeniable that the public health situation over the last 18 months has had devastating impacts all across the state of Nevada as well as the entire country.

Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta canceled
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Those who were eagerly looking forward to next weekend’s Food Truck Fiesta will undoubtedly suffer immense disappointment upon learning that the planned community event has now been canceled, with event organizer Doug Dubin officially withdrawing his application for a festival permit at the Nye County Commission’s last meeting.