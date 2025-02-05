61°F
Pahrump couple is facing alleged domestic battery and child abuse charges

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 5, 2025 - 4:10 am
 

A Pahrump couple is facing alleged domestic battery and child abuse charges following an incident at their home late last month.

As stated in an NCSO arrest report, Deputy Isaac Champlin was dispatched to the home just after 4 p.m., where he arrived and spoke to a man identified as James Keller, who called 911 to report that his wife, identified as Brittany Hossler, was yelling and screaming in the middle of the street.

Keller, according to the report, said he and Hossler were involved in a physical altercation.

He stated that when he told Brittany she could not do drugs anymore, Hossler began tearing up the interior of the residence, destroying multiple personal belongings.

“James advised Brittany turned her aggression toward him and began scratching and clawing at his neck,” Champlin said. “James stated that he had to push her away and hold her at arm’s length to keep her from causing him any more injuries. I observed some scratch-like marks on the left side of James’ neck.”

Upon speaking to Hossler outside the residence, Champlin said Hossler told him that it was Keller who started the altercation by allegedly threatening to kill her with a knife.

“Brittany locked herself in the master bedroom closet to get away from James,” the report stated. “After a few more hours, Brittany stated that James broke the closet door down to get to her. Brittany advised James pulled her out of the closet by her hair and proceeded to punch and kick her. Brittany had red marks on her back, consistent with being struck. She also had a swollen bottom lip that appeared to be bleeding.”

Additionally, Champlin reported that two 3-year-old female children were present during the altercation.

“I observed both children to be visibly dirty and unkempt,” he noted. “Their clothes were covered in grime and appeared as if they hadn’t been washed.”

Further, while inside the residence, Champlin said he observed multiple safety hazards, including weapons within reach of the children, rotten food, animal feces and broken glass, along with marijuana pipes and cigarette butts.

Further, Champlin noted that the house had not had electricity or hot water for about a month.

As a result of the initial investigation, Keller and Hossler are facing alleged domestic battery and child abuse charges.

Bail was set at $25,000 and $23,000 respectively.

