Pahrump Earth/Arbor Day to offer education and activities

Learn more about local conservation groups and honor the planet at this free annual event.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Great Basin Water Co. will be at this year's Earth/Arbor Day event once again to raffle off five-gallon trees that are a good fit for a water-conscious, desert community.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file The Pahrump Earth/Arbor Day Celebration is a great opportunity for residents to learn all about local conservation organizations and programs, as well as tips on how to reduce their own environmental footprint.

Earth/Arbor Day Committee Join in the educational fun at the annual Pahrump Earth/Arbor Day Celebration, set for Saturday, April 26 at Petrack Park and the Bob Ruud Community Center.

This week, it’s all about the planet.

Tuesday, April 22 marked Earth Day and Friday, April 25 is Arbor Day, two holidays that share a similar mission – raising awareness about the need to protect and preserve the world’s natural resources. This Saturday, residents can enjoy the local observance of these two nature-driven occasions at the annual Pahrump Earth/Arbor Day Celebration.

“Earth Day is an annual event that focuses on ways to sustain a healthy planet and protect our natural environment. Arbor Day is a holiday that recognizes the importance of trees. Put the two holidays together and you have a great way to spend the day learning more about Southern Nevada’s natural resources and the organizations devoted to protecting our environment,” Tamalyn Taylor enthused. “I encourage you to take part in our own special tribute to the planet by attending the Earth/Arbor Day Celebration!”

Taylor – a NyE Communities Coalition staffer who works to promote healthy eating and increased physical activity - has been a part of the Earth/Arbor Day event committee for eight years and 2025 is her first year leading the charge herself. Taylor has taken over for former Earth/Arbor Day Celebration head John Pawlak, who founded the local event more than 20 years ago.

“Many of you may know John from seeing him host the Community Viewpoint Show on KPVM-TV. I know him as an individual who has donated countless hours to various committees that protect our environment,” Taylor said. “He served on the Pahrump Nuclear Waste and Environmental Advisory Committee and the Southern Nye County Conservation District – these are the two organization that have helped organize the Pahrump Earth/Arbor Day event in the past and in the present. John has also been able to attract numerous environmental organizations and agencies at all government levels to attend the event.”

The main hall of the Bob Ruud Community Center is where a majority of the day’s exhibitors will be set up. Expected at the event are groups such as the 4-H Club, Pahrump Master Gardeners, Pahrump Valley Garden Club and Clean Up Pahrump, Nye County Water District, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Ash Meadows and many more.

One of the hot topics in the valley in recent years has been solar development and this is another subject that attendees can learn more about this Saturday.

“The Pahrump Earth Day event will give us an opportunity to learn more about the pros and cons of solar energy in the Pahrump Valley,” Taylor detailed. “Amargosa Conservancy and the BLM are both involved in critical land use issues and will be able to give updates of proposed projects.”

Pam Smith and Kittra Warren will host Children’s Storytime inside the community center’s Room A, where Julie Butland from the Pahrump Community Library will also be set up for a recycling-themed crafting activity. In Room B, attendees will find an assortment of artwork created by the talented members of the Pahrump Artists and Artisans, NyeSpace and Pahrump Valley High School Student Council.

The outdoors will have a variety of activity too, with Donna Lamm demonstrating pottery, a pot painting activity, the Rock-n-Gold Club on hand and local horse groups in attendance. Natural Vibes will be at Earth Day as well, along with Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue. At 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., local yoga teachers will lead sessions and the Pahrump Drum Circle is scheduled to perform at 1 p.m.

The Indivisible Prickly Pears will be serving up delicious smoothies in the morning and for the afternoon, authentic Chicago-style hotdogs and homemade chili will be on offer, all at no cost to attendees. Free raffles will be held throughout the day, with prizes like free trees and shrubs, eco-friendly products, a garden gift basket and a $50 gift certificate to Green Life Produce Farm Store.

“It should be an enjoyable day for inspiration and learning!” Taylor concluded.

The Earth/Arbor Day Celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 26 at Petrack Park and the Bob Ruud Community Center.

For more information contact Taylor at Tamalyn@NyECC.org

Our Power, Our Planet

The theme of this year's national Earth Day observance is, "Our Power, Our Planet."

"The theme highlights personal responsibility by making changes in our daily lives that affect the health of our planet," Pahrump Earth/Arbor Day event lead Tamayln Taylor explained. "Sometimes it is the minor changes that can make a difference."

As examples, Taylor cited reducing or eliminating plastic use, recycling materials and eliminating food waste by "gleaning" excess produce and composting, all of which residents can learn about at the Earth/Arbor Day Celebration.