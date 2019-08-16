77°F
Pahrump expansion to feature Marriott, retail near racetrack

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
August 16, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The planned, five-story hotel just outside the gates of the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club could be a Marriott-brand hotel. The commercial project could get underway by the end of 2019.

“Construction is set to begin this year on a casino, a 5-story Marriott Hotel, restaurant and retail shops at the entrance to the facility,” information in Spring Mountain’s summer newsletter stated.

The release didn’t specify the names or brands of the retail shops and future restaurant.

Spring Mountain was contacted for this story. The corporate communications department for Marriott was also contacted but did not return communications before the publication of this article.

Billionaire Ed Roski, who owns the 300-room Silverton in Las Vegas and is chairman of Majestic Realty Co., is planning to develop a 125-room, five-story hotel and an attached Silverton-branded casino on nearly eight acres, just outside the gates of the Spring Mountain race facility.

A sale of nearly eight acres, a portion of an almost 22-acre parcel, went for nearly $3.8 million to Majestic Pahrump Holdings in July 2018, documents with the Nye County Recorder’s Office show. Roski is listed with the Nevada Secretary of State’s office as the manager for Majestic Pahrump.

Track expansion

Spring Mountain has also been planning for the expansion of its track.

“We’re thrilled to continue this development to further our vision of Spring Mountain as a world-class motor-sports facility,” said CEO and co-owner of Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club John Morris in a news release earlier this year, after successfully bidding on 553 acres of BLM land adjacent to the current race facility.

“The acquisition of the latest parcel of land from the BLM will allow us to immediately begin our track expansion for club members, driving school students and guests.”

Spring Mountain is planning to build the longest in the world, longer than the famed 13.1-mile-long Nurburgring Grand Prix in Nurburg, Germany, which is currently the longest track.

The facility is planning to expand its current track onto the hundreds of new acres to complete this task.

Spring Mountain Raceway LLC bid over $1.2 million for the more than 500 acres in January 2019.

A second bid for 68 additional acres is planned for Aug. 16-23, according to the BLM.

The two sales together were set to add 621 acres to the current facility.

According to a news release from Spring Mountain, the additional 553 acres will give the facility a footprint of 866 acres.

Go to racespringmountain.com for more information or call 800-391-6891 or 775-727-6363.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com

