News

Pahrump firefighters union urge county support for renewal of Assembly Bill (AB) 69

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Members of the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services union urg ...
Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Members of the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services union urge county support in renewing Assembly Bill -69 to fund additional personnel and equipment. The bill is public safety tax renewal set to expire in 2027.
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 19, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

With a population of more than 50,000 residents and growing, the need for increasing public safety services in Pahrump is at the forefront of area first responders.

As such, members of the Pahrump Valley Fire Fighters International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 4068, and affiliate, the Professional Fire Firefighters of Nevada (PFFN), are urging county support for Assembly Bill, (AB) 69, a public safety sales tax renewal. (PSST).

A renewal, according to IAFF Union Secretary-Treasurer Raymond L. Delucchi, provides the fire department the ability to recruit, employ and equip additional firefighters, deputy sheriffs and other public safety personnel throughout Pahrump and Nye County.

As stated in a letter urging community support of the bill this month, the union noted that existing law authorizes the Nye County Board of County Commissioners, (BOCC) to vote on the issue.

“The Nye County Sales and Use Tax Act of 2007 is set to expire on October 1, 2027,” the letter states. “Assembly Bill 69 removes the expiration date, allowing the tax to continue beyond that date. This is not a tax increase or a new sales tax, this is just a continuation or renewal of an existing sales tax.”

Union: Support crucial for public safety

The letter went on to state that Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services requires continuous funding provided by the public safety sales tax renewal to maintain its 12 to 18 firefighter positions and purchase safety equipment necessary to serve and protect the thousands of residents who call Pahrump and surrounding communities home, as well as the thousands of people who visit the area each year.

“Without the public safety sales tax funding, we cannot accomplish our sworn duty to protect and serve our community,” union members said. “We want to thank sponsor and Minority Leader Greg Hafen for bringing this important legislation forward, the Assembly Committee on Revenue Chair Shea Backus and all the committee members for hearing this important bill. We’re looking forward to their positive decision to ensure the passing of AB 69.”

BOCC Chairman Ron Boskovich, chairman of the Nye County Board of Commissioners, highlighted the community’s backing for fire and police services, by stating that any reduction in funding would jeopardize community safety.

On Feb. 20, 2025, the Assembly Committee on Revenue convened to discuss the bill.

The meeting provided testimony from local officials and union representatives, who expressed strong support for the bill.

The next steps for the bill will involve further consideration and potential amendments based on the feedback received during the hearing.

Within the Town of Pahrump and surrounding communities, fire and rescue crews respond to an average of 10,000 calls for service a year and cover approximately 360 square mile area, according to the union letter.

