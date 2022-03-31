Pahrump Gunfighters will ‘duel it out’ in Wild West performance

Interspersed between Western skit performances, there’s a cowboy history, a live horse presentation, a bull-whip demonstration and a magic show. The show runs about an hour and a half.

The Pahrump Gunfighters are an award Winning, nonprofit dedicated to keeping the "Heart of the Old West" alive. (Pahrump Gunfighters/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

“Calamity Jane and Granny are preparing to duel,” says Dan Delgado.

He’s known in these parts as Gambler Dan, founder of the Pahrump Gunfighters, that are putting on at 2 p.m. show on Sunday, April 3 at Dusty Flats, 100 W. Stagecoach Road, next to Stagestop Casino.

“Don’t miss it!” he said.

The Pahrump Gunfighters are an award-winning, nonprofit edicated to keeping the “Heart of the Old West” alive through Wild West-style reenactments

They are all members of the Reenactors Guild of America and Delgado writes skits depicting situations that occurred — or may have occurred — during the 1800’s in the Western United States.

The group constructed and maintains a performance backdrop set, known as Dusty Flats. The show starts with a gun safety talk for the children.

“It’s important that kids know, if they find a gun, they should not touch it or pick it up,” Delgado said. “They should go get an adult.”

Interspersed between skit performances, there’s a cowboy history, a live horse presentation, a bull-whip demonstration and a magic show. Delgado estimates it will last about an hour and a half.

Admission is free for the entire family. The Pahrump Gunfighters will accept donations. Money left over after buying ammunition is disbursed to charities and needy families here in Pahrump.

The group has a full docket for the spring, including participation at the community Easter picnic at Petrack Park at 10 a.m., Saturday on April 16; the Snowbirds Farewell party at Preferred RV Resort, and an appearance at Sundance Ranch on the south side of town.

Call 775-751-3458, or go to Pahrump Gunfighters 2021 page on Facebook for more information.