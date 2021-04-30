85°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump Lions Club’s “Kases for Kids” effort helps ease strife for foster youth

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
April 30, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Lions Club President Brigitte Dubin and ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Lions Club President Brigitte Dubin and fellow Lions Club members are pictured with 20 backpacks filled with personal items, which the club donated to the local DCFS office to help foster youth.
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The backpacks donated by the Lions Club came with a st ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The backpacks donated by the Lions Club came with a stuffed animal, a blanket, a game and lots of hygiene items.

When a child is removed from their home by the Division of Child and Family Services, the experience can be a traumatic one.

Even if those children had been experiencing abuse or neglect and the removal is necessary for their safety, being taken away from everything they know, from all things familiar, and thrust into a new situation can prove distressing. Many times, these removals are conducted quite quickly as well, leaving the children with little opportunity to pack their belongings, so when they arrive at their new foster home, they often have little to nothing to call their own. This in turn can compound negative emotions and lead to further anguish on the part of the child.

Recently, the Pahrump Valley Lions Club stepped up to help provide some comfort and solace to such children with a donation of backpacks filled with personal items that can be given to youths facing this situation.

The donation was made on Thursday, April 22 to the local Division of Child and Family Services office, with members of the Pahrump Valley Lions Club hauling the packed bags inside and proudly presenting them to DCSF officials.

“Each of the 20 backpacks we donated contained a stuffed animal, a blanket and a hand-held or card game,” Lions Club member Sue Bai detailed for the Pahrump Valley Times. “The backpacks included hygiene items such as lotion, soap, shampoo and dental hygiene bags with toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, mouthwash and two-minute timers as well.”

Bai said the group had chosen to engage in what is known as “Kases for Kids”, which is a program dedicated to providing personal belongings to children entering or those already in the foster care system. These children have already faced so much turmoil and disruption in their lives, so Bai said the Lions Club wanted to do what they could to make their transition into foster care a little less uncomfortable.

“We chose Kases for Kids because they usually take nothing of their own when they leave. We feel it is important they have things of their own to ease the changes in their lives wherever they go,” Bai said.

For more information on the Pahrump Valley Lions Club visit its Facebook page or email club president Brigitte Dubin at brigitte@brockwaymt.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The vaccination rollout continues in Nevada and Serenity ...
Serenity Health in Pahrump moving into vaccines
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Serenity Mental Health in Pahrump has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic almost from the moment a state of emergency was declared in Nevada, creating a partnership with Nye County to provide testing for the virus and now, the health care company is expanding its efforts to battle the pandemic by moving into vaccine administration as well.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has dictated in his emergency ...
Nye County assuming local control of pandemic
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Tomorrow, May 1, Nye County will officially assume control over nearly every aspect of the mitigation and management of the COVID-19 pandemic within its boundaries, with one very notable exception. Despite Nye County commissioners’ unanimous vote to rescind the requirement that its citizens wear masks when interacting with others in a public setting, the statewide mask mandate still stands and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has made it clear that any endeavor to sidestep that mandate is null and void.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Senior Center staff and are looking forward to ret ...
Pahrump Senior Center readying to reopen
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After more than a year of an eerie, deafening silence in the Pahrump Senior Center’s main dining room, officials there are now rejoicing that the facility will open its doors to the community on Monday, May 3, much to the delight of area seniors.

Getty Images Substance abuse prevention is a key goal for Serenity Mental Health, which is host ...
Pahrump area teens invited to “Kick It”
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump area middle school and high school students are invited out for an evening of fun and interaction at the upcoming “Let’s Kick It” event, set for tomorrow, Saturday, May 1.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Debby Woodland of Great Basin Water Co. is seen handing a go ...
Pahrump celebrates Earth and Arbor Day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With bright morning sunlight shining down and winds gusting through the valley, it seemed as if the ever-capricious Mother Nature herself was in attendance at this year’s Earth and Arbor Day celebration, doing her best to try the patience and persistence of event volunteers intent on spreading the message of environmental awareness, but they were not to be daunted.

One person was taken to a hospital after a "large structure" fire in Pahrump on Tuesday, Nov. 2 ...
Spontaneous combustion ignites fire in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A series of fires, a motor vehicle crash and one rescue assignment kept area fire crews quite active this month.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ricardo Lopez, Beatty town custodian (cen ...
Beatty board honors town employees
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“Better late than never” is how Beatty Town Advisory Board treasurer Erika Gerling described the service awards presented to the town’s employees at the board’s April 26 meeting. All three were due to receive the recognition last year, but the process got lost under the pandemic.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty residents listen to a presentation ...
Corvus shares plans for North Bullfrog
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Citing a “robust economic potential at a gold price of $1,500 an ounce,” Michael Young, project manager, gave the Beatty Town Advisory Board a presentation April 26 on Corvus Gold’s plans for its North Bullfrog project.