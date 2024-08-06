91°F
Pahrump man booked for allegedly extorting debtors

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
August 6, 2024 - 9:46 am
 

A Pahrump man is facing extortion charges after deputies say he threatened to sic the Mexican cartel on multiple people who owed him money.

Jaime Varela was jailed on extortion charges for allegedly sending a group text to his debtors identifying himself as “The Punisher” and informing them their debts had been sold to an individual at an office in Mexico known as “Sr,” an abbreviation for señor.

The messages were all sent in Spanish, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office report released this week, and threatened violence if recipients did not make payment.

One debtor who received a message told deputies they feared they might be “kidnapped” or held for ransom by Varela for not paying him back. One of the recipients in the group text shared a child with Varela, according to the sheriff’s office.

Another who reportedly owed more than $41,000 to Varela told deputies that his creditor had past connections to a narco-cartel.

During the investigation, Varela reportedly told deputies he sent the threatening messages because he could not afford to retain an attorney to pursue his debtors in court.

“Varela indicated that he attempted and spoke to a lawyer, but it was going to be $10,000,” according to a sheriff’s report. “That’s the reason he was going to go through a Mexican debt collector because he only charges 10 to 20 percent.”

THE LATEST
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Purple Heart Day will be marked with a ceremony on Wednesday, ...
Want to pay tribute to America’s injured and fallen? Here’s how
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Next Wednesday will mark National Purple Heart Day and several of the valley’s veterans organizations are coming together to host a ceremony in honor of this somber, deeply meaningful military holiday.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 2024 Back to School Fair took place July 27 at the Pahrum ...
GALLERY: Back to School in Pahrump Valley
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Most of Nye County School District’s students will begin another term on Monday and thanks to the efforts of the NyE Communities Coalition, hundreds have been prepared with a full complement of supplies needed to tackle their upcoming academic pursuits.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Remote Area Medical is an international nonprofit providing ...
Remote Area Medical returning for 9th year – how to get involved
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With just two months until Remote Area Medical (RAM) makes its return to the Pahrump Valley, volunteer recruitment is in full swing. RAM needs an army of people, both medically trained individuals and general volunteers, in order to provide the array of free health care services its pop-up clinics are known for, services which have brought relief and prevented suffering for thousands of residents over the last eight years.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Developers are looking to expand Pleasant Valley, filing a t ...
More homes slated for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

One of the valley’s residential subdivisions is making its first move toward expansion in more than a decade, with the Nye County Commission approving a tentative map for what is known as Pleasant Valley earlier this month.

Mick Akers/Pahrump Valley Times Local GriefShare chapter founder Pete Giordano brought the orga ...
GriefShare celebrates 9 years of healing
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

This July marked the start of another year for the GriefShare chapter at Central Valley Baptist Church and in the last nine years, hundreds of lives have been changed by this nondenominational, multi-faceted support group. But the need is ever-present and GriefShare continues to pursue its mission of helping those who have faced loss through their journey from mourning to joy.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Eleven local teens spent seven weeks this summer helping bui ...
These local teens spent their summer building beds for kids in need
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As part of the Step program, these teenagers worked with one of the valley’s ever-growing nonprofits, Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), to construct brand new beds from scratch, each destined to end up in the homes of area children who don’t have a bed to call their own.

pvt default image
Don‘t fall for this latest phone scam
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After receiving numerous complaints from area residents regarding threats of incarceration, the Nye County District Attorney’s Office is now warning individuals to ignore phone calls about jury duty.